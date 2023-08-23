Esports & Gaming

Best early-game build in Armored Core 6

By Suman Biswas
Modified Aug 23, 2023 15:00 GMT
The Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot build is one of the most powerful early-game builds in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)
Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, admittedly, looks a bit too different from what FromSoftware is mostly known for, i.e., the "Souls" series. However, don't let the sci-fi appearance deceive you, it's still a FromSoftware game, through and through. Much like the Japanese developer's previous titles, this game also comes packed with a robust build creation system.

Similar to the Dark Souls titles, you are free to create and experiment with different builds and playstyles in Armored Core 6. While almost all build variations and permutations are equally as viable as others for every single combat scenario, some specific builds are objectively a bit better than the rest.

Here's a comprehensive guide on creating one of the most powerful early-game builds in Armored Core 6 - the "Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot" aka the "Boss-Killer" build.

Note: This article is subjective and includes a build that the author found to be best suited for early-game encounters in Armored Core 6.

Components of the best early-game build in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The &quot;Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot&quot; build (Image via FromSoftware, edited by Sportskeeda)
The components of Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot build are unlocked fairly early via story progression in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

While some of the parts are unlocked in the first chapter of the game, the rest are unlocked once you defeat the final boss of that chapter - Balteus.

Here's a breakdown of all the components of the "Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot" build:

  • Right-arm unit
  • Vvc - 760PR
  • Left-arm unit
  • Vvc - 760PR
  • Right-back unit
  • Vvc - 70VPM
  • Left-back unit
  • Vvc - 70VPM
  • Head
  • VP-44S
  • Core
  • VP-40S
  • Arms
  • VP-46S
  • Legs
  • VP-422
  • Booster
  • BST-G2/P04/ ALULA/21E
  • FCS
  • FCS-G2/P05
  • Generator
  • VP-20C

As for the Expansion part, you can install whichever Core Expansion you want, I personally recommend the Pulse Protection OST since it allows you to negate any incoming damage for a limited amount of time, which is very handy against certain bosses, like Balteus and Ibis.

This build carried me through most of the game until chapter 4, where I ultimately had to switch to a higher DPS build to keep up with the damage dealt by enemies and bosses.

However, if you pair it with Tank legs, especially ones like Fortaleza and Firmeza parts, you can easily make it work as your end-game build and something that can help you get past New Game+ as well. You can also replace the frame with the following parts:

Another good build option for early to mid-game missions (Image via FromSoftware)
Head

  • VE-44A

Core

  • VE-40A

Arms

  • VE-46A

Legs

  • VE-42A

These parts feature much higher defensive attributes, i.e., AP (Armor Points) as well as base EN capacity. You can also equip heavier Pulse weapons as your mech's back unit with this frame, making the build completely viable for some of the toughest end-game bosses in New Game+ as well as the game's PvP modes.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
