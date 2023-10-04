"Grabbed defeat from victory" - Gary Neville slams Jurgen Klopp for suggesting Tottenham vs Liverpool should be replayed

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has shared his take on Jurgen Klopp's suggestion that Liverpool deserve a replay after their defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on September 30.

The Reds lost 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League clash but the game was marred with a huge controversy. Luis Diaz put the ball in the back of the net in the 34th minute but was flagged offside with VAR also supporting the on-field decision.

After the game, it was revealed that Diaz was onside and the VAR officials had assumed that the on-field decision was a goal. Hence, they didn't ask the on-field referee to change the decision. PGMOL also released the audio of the conversation between the officials regarding this decision on Tuesday, October 3.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's UEFA Europa League clash on October 5, Klopp said that he believes the game should be replayed. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I think the only outcome for Tottenham-Liverpool game should be a replay. It probably won't happen. I think it is so unprecedented it didn't happen before."

Neville, who had earlier come out in support of the Reds after the mistake from VAR officials, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Can’t believe how Liverpool have grabbed defeat from victory in their handling of this ! They were wronged by a shocking mistake.End of!"

Klopp's side were already down to 10 men after a rash tackle by Curtis Jones on Yves Bissouma before Diaz's incorrectly disallowed goal. Son Heung-min scored the opener for Tottenham in the 36th minute before Cody Gakpo got the equaliser just before halftime.

Diogo Jota was then sent off in the 69th minute after receiving two yellow cards. Spurs then incredibly got their winner in the 96th minute via an own goal by Joel Matip.

Liverpool set to face Union Saint-Gilloise while Tottenham prepare for Luton Town

While the talk from the weekend's game is still not over, both clubs will look to prepare for their next games before the international break.

Liverpool will take on Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in their second UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday, October 5. The Reds beat LASK 3-1 in their first game of the competition while Saint-Gilloise played out a 1-1 draw with Toulouse.

They will then travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, October 8. The Merseysiders are currently fourth in the table, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are second, a point above the Reds. They will next face Luton Town at the Kenilworth Road on Saturday, October 7.