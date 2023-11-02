One Piece chapter 1097 spoilers throw Bonney's identity into question (& fans already have some answers)

As the latest spoilers for One Piece chapter 1097 have been released, fans have been given some exciting information in the context of Kuma’s flashback. Some of the most significant details from these spoilers stem from the timing of Kuma’s flashback, as he visits multiple points in his life, ranging from 30 to 14 years prior.

While fans were enthralled by Kuma’s life and how it developed over this time period, many readers have picked up on an interesting contradiction. Per the SBS question corner from the manga’s 68th compilation volume, Bonney is said to be roughly 22 years old before the time skip and 24 years old after the time skip.

This obviously creates major issues with the established narrative of Bonney being Kuma’s daughter, given her absence in his flashbacks during a time she should’ve been born.

Likewise, fans have already come up with some answers to what her true identity could be in order to reconcile this fact with One Piece chapter 1097’s apparent revelations.

One Piece chapter 1097 seemingly confirms Bonney isn’t actually Kuma’s daughter

What Bonney’s true identity might be

As mentioned above, the crux of the latest Bonney theory comes from the One Piece chapter 1097 spoilers, the specific years of Kuma’s life seen, and Bonney’s confirmed age in the series.

With Kuma’s flashback going to a point in his life at which Bonney should’ve been born yet shockingly showed no signs of her existence, fans are questioning her true identity.

The most likely explanation seems to be that Bonney is not actually Kuma’s real daughter. One popular explanation suggests that Bonney may have tragically lost her real parents in a way similar to Kuma, causing him to connect with and pity her.

With Kuma also having the Paw-Paw Fruit by this point, it’s possible that he manipulated her memories to remove knowledge of her former family before adopting her.

One Piece chapter 1097 does somewhat further support this theory by revealing the tragedy of the Sorbet Kingdom and by having Kuma join the Revolutionary Army. Each of these plot points provides an adequate means of explaining how Kuma found and met Bonney in the first place, as well as explaining her tragic origins.

Another popular theory is that fans actually are seeing Bonney in Kuma’s flashback as Ginny, given the similarities the two have already been shown to have. Likewise, with Kuma being able to remove someone’s memories via the Paw-Paw Fruit, he could have given Ginny a new identity after whatever “incident” involving her is being set up in the series.

Furthermore, One Piece chapter 1097 spoilers tease that she was kidnapped due to the arrival of an “unexpected enemy.”

It’s likely that this will be one of the Gorosei, who convinces Kuma to give up his life and freedom in exchange for Ginny’s. Then, in an effort to hide her from them definitively, he wiped her memories after she ate her age-manipulation Devil Fruit and gave her a new identity as Jewelry Bonney.

However, these theories are merely speculation until the series gives fans additional information. If nothing else, it’s clear that there is something afoot with Bonney’s identity, given what fans have been told so far about Kuma’s past.

