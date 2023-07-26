Is Tower of God manhwa over? Explained

The Tower of God manhwa has received positive reviews from readers, and the series has so far done reasonably well and ranks among the most popular manhwa to date. In the Tower of God manhwa, there is a world with a tower that has the power to summon regulars, who are chosen, and only those can ascend the tower.

However, the fate of every character inside the tower is destined to change when a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam or Bam, who is an irregular, opens the tower's gate on his own without being chosen by the tower. The show takes its audience to a fantasy world packed with action and adventure.

Aside from that, the manhwa has inspired an anime series, which debuted in 2020. Furthermore, the manhwa has more than 550 chapters. However, many people are curious to know whether the manhwa is over or coming to an end. To this, it can be said that this is not the case and the manga has time to conclude.

Tower of God manhwa is not going to end soon

The Tower of God manhwa is currently in season 3 episode 152 or chapter 569 and is still ongoing. However, there are those curious to know whether the series may be coming to an end or is over. This was also speculated in the summer of 2022 when S.I.U. (author of Tower of God manhwa) took an indefinite hiatus. However, the hiatus ended when the manhwa's new chapters were released in February 2023.

Now that the manhwa is in the Marriage Tournament arc and Bam may be forced to join Lo Po Bia Traumerei's family Lo Po Bia, there are many who are curious to know whether the manhwa will end. Fortunately, it can be said that the Tower of God manhwa is far from over. This can be said because Bam may be able to escape the Marriage Tournament.

However, even if he is not able to escape and is included in the Lo Po Bia family, it is not the end of the story. This is so because other characters, such as his master Jinsung Ha, are seen to have left his family. Not only that, but the manhwa has previously alluded to a family war, which will almost certainly come up in the future. Given that the Battle of Nest was also a protracted conflict, if there is to be a family war, it will be extremely lengthy.

Additionally, because the tower has a total of 135 floors, it is reasonable to assume that Bam and the other characters will continue to climb new floors as the manhwa progresses. Finally, there is the possibility of a war against Zahard in which Bam will serve as a pilot. In addition, the series needs to reach a fitting conclusion, and thus, it can be said that the Tower of God manhwa is far from over.

Aside from this, there are currently 3 seasons and 569 chapters in the manga. Across its three seasons, there are many episodes in each season and each season is dubbed as Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

The most recent season 3 episode 153 (chapter 570) is scheduled for release on Monday, July 31, 2023. Moreover, the manga is divided into many arcs, each of which is further subdivided into numerous sub-arcs. The manhwa's main arcs are as follows:

Tower of God: Part 1- Episode 1-79

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Prince of Zahard)- Episode 1-35

Extra Floor- Episode 36-37

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Workshop Battle)- Episode 38-110

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Hell Train)- Episode 111-315

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Last Station)- Episode 316-337

Tower of God: Part 3- Episode 1- present

In addition, the 12th volume of the manhwa series was published on March 23, 2023. As of February 2020, Tower of God manhwa had received 4.5 billion views worldwide. Not only that but the manhwa has also 1.1 billion English reads in Line's Webtoon, making it one of the most popular manhwa in the industry. The manhwa can be read on Naver's Webtoon and Line's Webtoon.

Final thoughts

Thus, while many people have been perplexed by the Tower of God manhwa's conclusion, it can be deduced that, while the manhwa is not yet completed, it will be soon. However,, there is still a long way to go before the manhwa is complete.

Regarding the entire series, its viewers have been drawn to its unique world-building and the amazing action that it depicts. Additionally, a lot of viewers appreciated how the characters evolved throughout the course of the series.

Stay tuned for more Tower of God manhwa and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

