Tower of God Season 2 reveals official teaser ahead of July 2024 premiere

The official staff for the Tower of God Season 2 unveiled a teaser promotional video for the sequel at the IGN Fan Fest 2024 on Saturday, February 24, 2024. It was earlier revealed that the eagerly anticipated sequel will be released in July 2024.

Tower of God Season 2 is the sequel to the original anime, which premiered on Crunchyroll in April 2020. A total of 13 episodes were released based on author SIU's manhwa of the same name. As such, the upcoming season is set to be released after four years of waiting.

Tower of God Season 2 official teaser features Ja Wangnan and Jyu Viole Grace

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, IGN Fan Fest 2024 was held, where Taichi Ichikawa, the voice actor for Bam, presented a teaser video for the upcoming Tower of God Season 2 anime. The short clip further confirmed that the sequel will premiere in July 2024 on Crunchyroll. However, a narrower release date is yet to be given.

Before presenting the video, Taichi Ichikawa revealed interesting facts about the Tower of God Season 2. According to the Seiyuu (voice actor), Season 2 will begin with the Return of the Prince arc from SIU's Manhwa, which takes place six years following the events of Season 1.

Ichikawa-san also mentions that the blonde-haired boy seen in the official teaser visual is Ja Wangnan, who struggles to clear the tower's tests. As such, Tower of God Season 2 will showcase him retaking the test.

Ja Wangnan, as seen in the teaser (Image via Telecom Animation Films/Crunchyroll)

The other long-haired person seen beside Ja Wangnan in the poster is Jyu Viole Grace, whom the audience saw from behind at the end of Season 1. He is described as a slayer candidate of FUG, an evil syndicate that opposes Zahard, the King of the Tower.

The voice actor discloses that Jyu will play a key role in the anime. Aside from that, Taichi Ichikawa-san revealed that he will voice Jyu Viole Grace in the Tower of God Season 2. As such, he is looking forward to seeing how the narrative will conclude through Jyu.

From his comments, it's apparent that the upcoming season will center around both Jyu and Ja Wangnan, as they will fight a variety of enemies in crunch tests to climb the tower. After describing what Season 2 will be like, the voice actor presented the official teaser for Tower of God Season 2.

Jyu Viole Grace, as seen in the teaser (Image via Telecom Animation Films/Crunchyroll)

The short clip features both Jyu Van Grace and Ja Wangnan, and other important characters. Interestingly, the animation and art quality for Season 2 looks promising from the teaser, almost closer to SIU's official art for the manhwa.

The PV heightens the anticipation for the anime's premiere from scintillating action scenes to fluidity in animation. Crunchyroll also confirmed that fans from North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS territories, and the Middle East will be able to stream Tower of God Season 2 once it releases.

Takashi Sano was at the helm of affairs for season 1 at the Telecom Animation Film, while Hirokazu Hanai was the assistant director. Erika Yoshida supervised the series' composition, while Miho Tanino designed the characters. Kevin Penkin contributed to the series' music. New cast and staff members for Season 2 are yet to be revealed.

Crunchyroll streams the original anime, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

