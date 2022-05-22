Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: 8 things fans expect to see in the last part of the franchise

If you were dreading that Sunday's airing of the beloved anime series Attack on Titan would be the end of the series, Studio MAPPA has stated otherwise. The fourth season of Attack on Titan has been extended, which is a pleasant surprise. Fans of Shingeki no Kyojin are going bananas on the news that a third part of the anime will be produced. The final season of the anime, based on the manga by Hajime Isayama, will have its third installment in 2023.

Just after the show's conclusion aired in Japan, MAPPA turned to social media to publish an updated poster and a teaser trailer for the upcoming season. Episode 87, Dawn of Mankind, wrapped Attack on Titan's fourth season with a new trailer and an announcement that it would return next year as planned.

Part 3 of Attack on Titan's last season will almost certainly begin with Eren at the center of attention. Before the Rumbling spreads around the world, the chapters of the manga, which have not yet been adapted, dwell on his perspective.

But what precisely does this signify for the future of the anime series Shingeki no Kyojin?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga

What should you expect from the last installment of the final season of Attack on Titan?

1) Part 3 will be aired in 2023

Attack on Titan final season part 3 (image via Studio MAPPA)

Teaser announcements for the final edition of Attack on Titan were made at the end of The Dawn of Humanity. If you've finished the series and are pondering over where the next episode of Attack on Titan is, you'll have to wait a little longer. Keeping the tenure of part one and two in mind it's not out of the question that Part 3 will follow suit. The series is expected to launch in the winter or spring of 2023, although the exact date will be announced closer to the premiere.

2) This will probably be the shortest season yet

Attack on Titan's last season consists of 28 episodes, with the first half containing 16 episodes and the second delivering another 12 episodes. Part 3 of Attack on Titan's last season is likely to be the shortest ever since many fans believe the show doesn't have much left to convey.

The manga consists of 139 chapters, and part 2's last episode is based on the manga's 130th chapter.

3) There are people who will escape the rumbling

Many characters, such as the families of Annie and Reiner or even youngsters from foreign countries, are known to escape when they notice the approaching wall of steam. However, who will make it till the end and who won't is the burning question among the fans of the series.

Many fans are looking forward to the anime's popular side characters getting their happy endings in part 3.

4) Eren's perspective in the final season of Attack on Titan Part 3

The first episode of the last part of Attack on Titan should ideally include Eren's point of view. His perspective towards his conduct will be revealed via flashbacks that reflect a combination of sorrow and loyalty to his cause.

As soon as the flashback is through, a connection will be made between it and the present state of the Rumbling. From Eren's viewpoint, an event that manga enthusiasts have been raving about since its release will unfold.

5) Eren's end

Even though Attack on Titan's heroes have had to overcome insurmountable odds, the show's last season gradually hints at Eren's transformation into the ultimate evil, which is now the biggest danger to mankind. In the last season, the issue of whether or not Eren should be murdered and whether or not the characters are capable of doing such an act has lingered over them. Eren's peril is destined to engulf Part 3 and numerous individuals have already seen him as a hopeless case.

It will be a drastic departure from the series Shingeki no Kyojin, however the idea that Eren must be killed now seems very conceivable. Eren, on the other hand, seems to be truly concerned about the well-being of his buddies, even if it means sacrificing innocent lives in order to do so. Thus, it is very difficult to predict the actual route of things.

6) The Rumbling's aftermath

The Survey Corps' activities will have a significant impact on the Rumbling's aftermath. Many people believe that no one will live, Marley will never recover, and Eldia will be at peace after the continent has been destroyed. If anybody makes it out alive, important humanitarian and political choices must be made to secure Marley's existence.

Fans are looking forward, with baited breath, as to what will happen next.

7) The Utopian Dream

It's also worth noting that among the most talked-about sequences from the finale, Part 2 is a strange dream to an idyllic tomorrow where Mikasa has a baby with Jean and lives happily. Whether this scenario has any deeper meaning is yet to be determined, although there is a chance that it is a hint that the anime will ultimately arrive at this point. If nothing else, Levi should receive one more opportunity to keep his promise and prove his splendor.

8) Will there be an anime-original conclusion?

There's a small but dedicated group of Attack on Titan fans who believe that the anime will contain a unique ending that departs from the manga's climax. When anime adapts a source material that hasn't finished its plot, it's not uncommon to have a creative conclusion.

No strong evidence exists that a unique ending will be implemented, although there have been minor changes to manga lines and revisions to the anime that have been interpreted as signs of an impending shift. Some people believe that the anime's last act might be influenced by several realms and timeframes, leading to a fresh ending that nonetheless reflects the manga's original ideas.

Edited by Somava