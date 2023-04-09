Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 has finally returned after a two-year-long hiatus, showcasing how the life of a newly-wed couple has been treating the two leads so far. Fans of the series are surprised to see how Nasa still has difficulty believing that he is married to Tsukasa, even though it has been a while.

With the series' return, fans couldn't get enough of Nasa, as the guy who had difficulty telling the difference between an engagement and a wedding ring was thinking about throwing a wedding celebration to please his wife. The episode also saw the return of several characters, including Aya, Chitose, and Aurora, who ensured that the second installment was off to a great start.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 2 will see the debut of Nasa’s cousin

Release date, time, and streaming platforms

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 2 will air this Saturday, April 15, 2023, on channel TOKYO MX, at 1:00 am JST. Other syndications in Japan, including BS11 and AT-X, will also run the episode later.

Crunchyroll is the only platform to include Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 exclusively in its massive catalog for international fans. Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You fans can watch season 2 and all of the series' previous installments on Crunchyroll for free.

The free version of Crunchyroll comes with several ads, so to avoid interruptions, fans can switch to the platform’s premium ad-free subscriptions like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo). New subscribers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 2 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, April 14, 9 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, April 14, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, April 14, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, April 14, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, April 14, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, April 14, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, April 15, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, April 8, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, April 14, 1 pm

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 2

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 2 will see Tsukasa meet her boisterous cousin-in-law, Onimaru Ginga, for the first time. As seen in the preview teaser of episode 2, revealed at the end of the previous episode, the first encounter between Tsukasa and Onimaru will end in a heated argument for some reason.

Since Onimaru is described as a guy who is not a Yakuza but behaves like one, most people can’t stand him. However, as he respects Nasa for helping him throughout middle school and for being a doting elder cousin, he will apologize to Tsukasa for his behavior. The episode will also introduce Shirogane Yaiba, a new hilarious character addition to the series.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 1

The first episode of the new installment revealed how, after waking up, Nasa realized he was married to a beautiful and caring wife. While Nasa was busy with his work, Tsukasa told him she was bored and criticized the film she had been watching about flying sharks. Later, Nasa took Tsukasa to a new movie and treated her to a luxurious experience.

Learning about how a wedding is important to the bride through Kaname, Nasa wanted to know Tsukasa’s opinion. The latter refused to have a wedding, stating how ridiculously expensive it was. However, Nasa was firm on his decision and wanted a wedding in just a few days, startling Tsukasa.

Eventually, Nasa realized that Tsukasa was right about the expenses. Elsewhere, while discussing Nasa and Tsukasa’s wedding with Aurora and Charlotte, Chitose stated that her grandmother would be delighted to see Tsukasa in her wedding dress.

Meeting Aya at the local bathhouse, Nasa learned that besides money, a plethora of things needed to be taken care of before the wedding. As advised by Aya, Nasa and Tsukasa bought the popular wedding magazine, Zexy, from a departmental store, to plan their wedding.

Seeing Nasa getting startled by the strategies and plans mentioned in the magazine, Tsukasa told him they could gradually plan their wedding without rushing it since they had officially been betrothed. Later that night, the couple promised each other to honor their relationship forever.

