Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 premiere announced with a new trailer and a key visual

Kenji Hata’s slice-of-life rom-com anime series Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You announced a second installment on November 6, 2022, with a production decision PV. The anime's official website and Warner Bros. Japan's YouTube channel have now dropped the second trailer for the anime's season 2, announcing its 2023 debut.

The entire cast and staff of the anime’s first season are returning for the sequel, including the production house Seven Arcs. The returning staff from season 1 includes director Hiroshi Ikehata, Kazuha Hyoudou for series composition, Masakatsu Sasaki as the character designer, and Endou as the music composer.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You special episode Seifuku (Uniform) will be streamed on Crunchyroll

The special episode of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You - Seifuku, which literally translates to "uniform," will be released in Japan on November 22. Crunchyroll will be streaming the episode in select territories worldwide, and the sequel in January 2023.

The OTT giant licensed the first season at its Anime Expo Lite 2020 and streamed the series from October 3 to December 19, 2020.

The first season of the anime was available on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The OTT platform has revealed that the second installment's overseas distribution will remain the same.

Viz Media, which has licensed the anime for English release, describes the plot as:

"From the day his parents named him, Nasa Yuzaki has felt connected to outer space…whether he likes it or not. His efforts to outperform the space program veer off course when an accident introduces him to Tsukasa, a mysterious girl with strange powers. Is she an alien, a moon goddess or something else? Since she insists on marrying him, Nasa will have plenty of chances to find out!"

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode

Scheduled for November 22!



More: 【Music Video】TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special EpisodeScheduled for November 22!More: tonikawa.com 【Music Video】TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special EpisodeScheduled for November 22!✨More: tonikawa.com https://t.co/DpHvOr9q1d

Here’s the list of cast members reprising their roles in season 2:

Tsukasa Yuzaki - Akari Kitou (Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba/Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite)

Nasa Yuzaki - Junya Enoki (Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan/Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Chitose Kaginoji - Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara in Kaguya-sama: Love is War/Kasumi Nomura in Asobi Asobase)

Aya Arisugawa - Sumire Uesaka (Lum in Urusei Yatsura/Shalltear Bloodfallen in Isekai Quartet)

Kaname Arisugawa - Yuu Serizawa (Iroha Igarashi in 3D Kanojo/ Yumemi Yumemite in Kakegurui)

AnyTube ☕︎ @AnyTube21



#トニカクカワイイ #Tonikawa #TonikakuKawaii #AnyTube21 It was reported that the manga written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata, "Tonikaku Kawaii", surpassed 4 million copies in circulation with 19 compilation volumes published. It was reported that the manga written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata, "Tonikaku Kawaii", surpassed 4 million copies in circulation with 19 compilation volumes published.#トニカクカワイイ #Tonikawa #TonikakuKawaii #AnyTube21 https://t.co/m9WoJbLA5B

Kenji Hata’s Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You, originally titled Fly Me to the Moon, got serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shōnen Sunday on May 18, 2018. At the 2019 Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards, Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You won the 5th Next Manga Award in the Print category.

As of September 2022, the chapters have been collected into twenty-one tankobon volumes. According to the publishing company Shogakukan, the manga has over 4 million copies in circulation around the world.

Poll : 0 votes