Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 3 will be released on Saturday, April 22. The previous episode of the sequel saw the return of the super-busy Naoko Yanagi, who continues to prioritize her work over everything. Although Naoko’s character considers herself too boring for others, the series' loyal fans awaited her return.

Running into Nasa out of the blue, meeting his beautiful bride, and witnessing the couple’s happy marriage made Naoko realize she was missing out on many things. Fans rejoiced as she finally considered leaving her imminent troubles to her future self. As the preview teaser for the next episode sees the return of many characters from the series, fans are getting eager to learn what comes next for Nasa and Tsukasa.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 3 will see the couple crossing paths with Naoko once again

Release date and streaming platform:

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 3 will air this April 22, 2023, on channel TOKYO MX, at 1:00 am JST. BS11 AT-X and other Japanese broadcasting stations will also run the episode later. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 exclusively for fans worldwide. The streaming platform also includes all of the series' previous installments.

Kolaz @KolazPV TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You 2 | Episode 3 Preview TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You 2 | Episode 3 Preview https://t.co/GypkFCl8sE

Fans can watch Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 on Crunchyroll for free, but at the cost of dealing with several pesky advertisements. For an uninterrupted experience of the platform, fans can switch to Crunchyroll’s Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo), two of the most popular premium ad-free subscriptions. New subscribers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 3 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, April 21, 9 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, April 21, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, April 21, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, April 21, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, April 21, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, April 21, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, April 22, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, April 8, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, April 21, 1 pm

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 3 (speculative)

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 3 preview teaser sees Naoko going on a date with Taniguchi-sensei to an amusement park. This sudden change in her usual routine, leaving her workaholic life behind, would give Naoko a sense of realization on how comfort has also been an important part of her life.

After witnessing the happy married life of Nasa and Tsukasa, Naoko decided to hang out with Taniguchi-sensei. However, running into the couple once again and being found with her colleague at an amusement park will eventually make her feel embarrassed.

As shown in the teaser, Nasa and Tsukasa will also encounter Chitose and her maids, which speaks volumes about how hilarious the upcoming episode will be.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 2

Casey Stainbrook @caseystainbrook

"Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You" Watched Season 2 Episode 2 of"Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You" Watched Season 2 Episode 2 of"Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You" 👀 https://t.co/rDpXTiOH6V

Swamped by her looming deadlines, Naoko rejected Taniguchi-sensei’s offer of tagging along with him to a newly opened amusement park. Later that night, she inadvertently ran into her former student, Nasa, and discovered he had been married for a while. Naoko insisted that Nasa introduce his wife, being concerned that he could have been snared by a bad girl.

However, meeting Tsukasa changed Naoko’s whole perspective on her, and she even learned the depths of love through her cooking. With Nasa preferring to enjoy the present with his wife and leave the worries for tomorrow, Naoko realized that life was about being happy instead of running in circles with her mundane life. She instantly called Taniguchi-sensei and agreed to the date.

The next day, at the bathhouse, a boisterous man demanded that Tsukasa reveal the whereabouts of Nasa, but she turned down his request and asked him to leave. Kaname was startled by the thought that the person could be a yakuza member.

After a minor altercation, Tsukasa and Kaname discovered that the man with a yakuza-like demeanor was Ginga, Nasa’s younger cousin, who was still in middle school.

Steve (@Phantomhive_Kun's alt) @Master_Rimuru

-Good episode.

-It was nice to see Nasa and Tsukasa's relationship from a teacher's perspective.

-I love Ginga. He's a funny and cool cousin even thought he carries himself like a gangsta.

-It's funny that Toast loves Tsukasa and hates Nasa. #TONIKAWA s2 ep.2:-Good episode.-It was nice to see Nasa and Tsukasa's relationship from a teacher's perspective.-I love Ginga. He's a funny and cool cousin even thought he carries himself like a gangsta.-It's funny that Toast loves Tsukasa and hates Nasa. #TONIKAWA s2 ep.2:-Good episode.-It was nice to see Nasa and Tsukasa's relationship from a teacher's perspective.-I love Ginga. He's a funny and cool cousin even thought he carries himself like a gangsta.-It's funny that Toast loves Tsukasa and hates Nasa. https://t.co/wxwACcdK5X

Ginga apologized for his rude behavior and was embarrassed to cause trouble for his elder cousin, the most influential person in his life. He revealed that he was going through some crisis and asked Nasa for help. Ginga startled everyone by revealing his problem by showing an abandoned kitten he ran into somewhere.

Tsukasa took the kitten to a veterinarian and later lectured Ginga on how raising a kitten was not easy. As the kitten was only comfortable around Tsukasa, it hissed at Nasa when he tried to carry it. While Tsukasa was asleep at night, Nasa treated the kitten with cat food, only to get rejected again.

Poll : 0 votes