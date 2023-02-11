LYCORIS RECOIL announces new anime project

For fans of the original television anime series Lycoris Recoil, there is some exciting news. In a special event, titled Lycoris Recoil Café Presents After Party! Tomorrow is another day, held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, a new anime project was announced to be in the works.

Along with this piece of information, a teaser video has been posted on the official website and Twitter account.

Produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil season 1 lasted 13 episodes and aired from July 2 to September 24, 2022. A survey taken by Anime Corner revealed it to be the best anime produced in Japan that year. Crunchyroll streamed the anime alongside an English dub as it aired in Japan.

Trailer for the new Lycoris Recoil project features Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue

A teaser for the new Lycoris Recoil animation, featuring the duo Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue, was released earlier today. There is a lot to see in the brief trailer, which is less than a minute long, including the main characters' growing friendship, some amusing, sweet, and touching moments.

The trailer also showcases a couple of action scenes. According to the description that goes with the trailer, the duo's story never stops.

What is Lycoris Recoil about?

The series concerns Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue, who are undercover agents from a secret government organization made up of orphaned assassins and spies.

The amiable Chisato and the icy Takina work out of a cafe called LycoReco while disguised as highschoolers and perform various tasks, such as getting rid of criminals, guarding important people, combating monsters, and—most importantly—maintaining peace.

The main cast and staff

Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The cast and crew of the new Lycoris Recoil project is yet to be revealed. However, the official website has confirmed that, as with the first season, A-1 Pictures will be in charge of production, with Shingo Adachi as the director, working on the project alongside the series' light novel illustrator, Imigimuru.

Based on the previous season's cast and crew, fans may expect Asaura to develop the story, and Kimika Onai to design the characters' outfits.

The main cast of voice actors for the first season included Shion Wakayama as Takina Inoue, Chika Anzai as Chisato Nishikigi, Misaki Kuno as Kurumi, Ami Koshimizu as Mizuki Nakahara, Kosuke Sakaki as Mika, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Majima. Shion Wakayama and Chika Anzai are also likely to return for this new anime production.

Unfortunately, the announcement of the new project did not provide any other details. In fact, it is unknown if this latest venture will be a series or a film, though given the success of the first season, it is likely to be a whole new season that is in the works.

