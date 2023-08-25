Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Sukuna use Megumi's Domain Expansion? A possible trump card against Gojo, explored

In the electrifying world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where curses, sorcery, and mighty battles reign supreme, fans are enthralled by the ongoing confrontation between Gojo Satoru and Sukuna, the formidable King of Curses.
As this epic clash reaches its climax, a burning question arises in the minds of fans: Will Sukuna utilize Megumi Fushiguro's mysterious Domain Expansion, known as the Chimera Shadow Garden, as a secret weapon to conquer his unwavering adversary, Gojo?
In chapter 232 of Jujutsu Kaisen, the story introduces a captivating possibility that raises the intensity of the battle to new levels. The unwavering confidence of Gojo and the hidden reservoir of abilities possessed by Sukuna create an atmosphere filled with intrigue and strategic maneuvering on the battlefield.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's possible trump card
Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen eagerly anticipate the outcome of the intense battle between Gojo Satoru and Sukuna as chapter 232 sets the stage for an epic climax.
In this crucial chapter, Gojo resorts to drastic measures in his confrontation with Sukuna. With only two spins remaining on Mahoraga's wheel, Gojo cloaks his hands in Blue and launches a relentless assault on Sukuna's vulnerable areas. The battle escalates with each passing moment as the Wheel completes its third rotation.
Meanwhile, Yuji engages in an intriguing conversation, questioning whether Mahoraga's adaptation to techniques occurs through repeated exposure or by enduring a concentrated attack from the same technique twice. Towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, Mahoraga gets summoned and slashes Gojo, seemingly shifting the pace of the fight.
Even though Gojo remains confident during their clash, it becomes clear that Sukuna still has some hidden powers up his sleeve. Interestingly, Sukuna has not yet demonstrated certain abilities that were witnessed in the Shibuya incident, like fire-based techniques. This suggests that Sukuna possesses an even greater arsenal of skills that he has yet to unleash.
Adding to the complexity of this battle is the intriguing possibility of Sukuna utilizing Megumi Fushiguro's Domain Expansion, known as the Chimera Shadow Garden. If Sukuna does have access to this ability, it could prove to be a formidable advantage that can shift the outcome of the fight.
Furthermore, it seems Sukuna might be strategically waiting for Gojo to exhaust his immense cursed energy before unveiling more of his hidden arsenal. This calculated move could enable Sukuna to seize the opportunity to unleash Megumi's Domain Expansion when Gojo is at his weakest.
The implications are profound. Sukuna could employ this domain to summon not just one but potentially multiple Chimeras or even multiple Mahoraga, all of which fall under the category of Tenn Shadows Summons according to early chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Such a strategic maneuver could spell doom for Gojo and other characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, who would find themselves contending with a legion of powerful adversaries.
As we approach the climax of the Gojo Satoru versus Sukuna saga, the possibility of Sukuna unleashing Megumi's Domain Expansion becomes a pivotal and thrilling aspect of the narrative.
Get ready for an unforgettable face-off between Gojo and Sukuna, where boundless confidence meets untapped power. And watch out for Sukuna's possession of Megumi's Domain Expansion, which could be the game-changing trump card that tips the scales in this high-stakes battle.
