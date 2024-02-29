Jujutsu Kaisen to celebrate 6th anniversary with a popularity poll and new Cover

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to celebrate the manga's sixth anniversary with its fourth popularity poll. The popularity poll will begin in the next Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue. The magazine issue will also feature the manga series on its cover, and have a color page for the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, began its serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back on March 5, 2018. Since then, the manga has organized three popularity polls in 2019, 2022, and 2023, respectively. With the new announcement, fans can expect the new popularity poll's result to be announced this year itself.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga set to celebrate 6th anniversary in Weekly Shonen Jump #15

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, it was revealed through leaks and spoilers that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is set to celebrate its sixth anniversary in next week's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #15.

This event will be commemorated with the series' fourth popularity poll which will begin next week in the same magazine issue. Fans can expect to learn the details about the popularity poll when the magazine issue gets released.

Yuta, Hakari, Maki, and Yuji as seen in a color page (Image via Shueisha)

The manga's first popularity poll was won by the protagonist Yuji Itadori, meanwhile, the second and third popularity polls were won by deuteragonist Megumi Fushiguro. Hence, it is to be seen who will win the fourth popularity poll.

Additionally, Weekly Shonen Jump issue #15 will also have a Jujutsu Kaisen color page and feature the manga on its cover.

Fans should note that Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 is set to be released on April 4, 2024. Thus, fans can also expect to learn about the volume cover soon.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Fans reacting to the manga popularity poll leak (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were astonished to learn that it had already been six years since the manga began. Given the series' popularity, fans seemingly did not notice how time flew by.

Meanwhile, other fans were much more interested in the popularity poll. They were convinced that manga creator Gege Akutami hated Satoru Gojo. Hence, they predicted that the manga creator would get really irritated if Gojo were to be ranked high on the popularity poll again.

Meanwhile, other fans had a fascinating theory. They believed that Gege Akutami specifically targeted the fans' favorite characters to give them a hellish time. They had observed similar occurrences after the first three popularity poll results were announced. The winners of the polls often had a hard time in the manga. Hence, those fans advised others to vote wisely as their favorite character could get killed off by the manga creator.

