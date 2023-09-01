Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya arc's first major fight is one of its most bittersweet

The sixth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 featured one of the highly anticipated battles from the Shibuya arc: Kokichi Muta versus the special-grade curse, Mahito. As expected, Studio MAPPA has dexterously portrayed the captivating battle with high-quality animation and fascinating visuals.

Following the fulfillment of the binding vow's conditions, Kokichi and Mahito locked horns against each other and set the tone for the rest of the series. However, fans should know that despite being the first enthralling fight of the Shibuya arc, it's replete with bittersweet emotions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming events of the Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Kokichi Muta's journey as a Jujutsu Sorcerer would meet a bittersweet end against Mahito in Shibuya arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 part 2 has commenced spectacularly, as Kokichi Muta versus Mahito's battle has promised greatness. To understand why this battle is labeled as the 'most bittersweet' one in the Shibuya arc, fans have to know about Kokichi Muta.

Gege Akutami illustrated Kokichi as one of the second-year students at Kyoto Jujutsu High School. Unfortunately, Kokichi's entire life has been an excruciating experience of unending pain and loneliness. Born with physical impairment, he lived his entire life in the shadows.

Kokichi Muta and Mechamaru (Image via MAPPA)

Although he was a weak and frail person with a sickly body, Kokichi was gifted with an incredible amount of cursed energy thanks to his Heavenly Restriction. His innate cursed technique, puppet manipulation, allowed him to use a mechanically cursed corpse named Mechamaru to serve as a proxy at the school.

At Kyoto High, Kokichi (Mechamaru) met friends who taught him the meaning of friendship. The sorcerer developed a special liking for Miwa, one of his batchmates at Kyoto High. He wished from the bottom of his heart that he could see his friends not with the eyes of a doll but through his own human eyes.

Kokichi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

However, his body wouldn't permit him to go out of his lonely basement and see the light. Finally, he discovered that his body could be healed by the special-grade curse, Mahito's Idle Transfiguration technique.

That's why he acted as a mole, giving vital pieces of information to Mahito and Pseudo-Geto in exchange for a 'normal' human body. The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 confirmed that it was truly Kokichi who was the mole all along.

Kokichi Muta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

However, it should also be noted that even though he acted as a traitor, he didn't want to 'join' Mahito and Geto's group. All he wanted was to get a normal body so that he could meet his friends at Kyoto High.

One of the conditions of the binding vow between him and Mahito was that the latter wouldn't touch his friends in Kyoto. Kokichi intended to put up a fight against Mahito and Geto after the fulfillment of the Binding Vow and align himself with the Jujutsu Society.

Furthermore, as seen in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Kokichi Muta wanted to convey Geto and Mahito's plans about Shibuya to Gojo Satoru. Since Geto had put up a curtain, Kokichi couldn't escape and reveal the plans. As a result, he had no choice but to engage in combat with Mahito.

It was apparent in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 that Kokichi Muta badly wanted to meet his friends after getting his body healed. The thoughts of Miwa flashed before his eyes as he clashed against the special-grade curse.

While on the verge of death in the manga, Kokichi tried his best so that he could meet up with everyone. Never for once did the sorcerer realize that his friends didn't care whether he had a normal body or not.

Kokichi Muta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

It was Kokichi's own insecurity about himself that led him to tread a path that he would regret forever. It was clear from Miwa's appearances in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 that Kokichi held a place in his heart for her. The latter wanted to protect Miwa by being in a free human body.

However, this wasn't what Miwa would have wanted, as she liked him just the way he was. The blue-haired sorcerer would have wanted his friend to tread a path of no return. Unfortunately, Kokichi couldn't fulfill the promise he made to himself and succumbed to his bittersweet demise.

