Is the Goblin Slayer manga canceled? Status of the series explained

The Goblin Slayer manga series has captivated readers with its intense storyline and unforgettable characters. Authored by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki, this Japanese light novel series has garnered a devoted following since its inception. Though not without controversy due to its mature themes, it remains an influential force in the industry.

Serialized in the Monthly Big Gangan magazine, the manga adaptation of Goblin Slayer by Kōsuke Kurose has further expanded the series' fanbase. Its success even led to a second manga adaptation by Masahiro Ikeno, also published in the same magazine. However, with recent speculation swirling around the cancellation of the series, fans are left eager for clarity regarding its future.

Goblin Slayer manga: Is the series canceled or still ongoing?

The Goblin Slayer manga was serialized in 2016 (Image sourced via White Fox)

If you're a fan of the Goblin Slayer series, you may have heard rumors of cancellation surrounding the popular manga series. While it's true that some spinoffs have been discontinued, the main manga adaptation by Kōsuke Kurose is still very much ongoing.

First serialized in May 2016 in Big Gangan magazine, Goblin Slayer has gained a loyal and passionate fanbase due to its compelling storyline and striking visuals.

Furthermore, the light novel series by Kumo Kagyu continues to thrive, while its anime adaptation has also gained widespread acclaim since its debut in 2018. A recent movie/OVA release was met with moderate success, cementing the franchise's place in the dark fantasy genre.

In short, there's no need to worry about the fate of the Goblin Slayer manga — the main series is still going strong and has shown no signs of stopping.

The Goblin Slayer manga introduces readers to a world filled with danger and darkness

The Goblin Slayer manga follows the story of a young priestess who forms her first adventuring party, eager to embark on thrilling quests and explore the unknown. However, their journey takes a treacherous turn as they find themselves in immediate peril.

In the midst of their desperate situation, they encounter the enigmatic Goblin Slayer. This mysterious figure has dedicated his life to a single purpose: eradicating goblins at any cost. With unyielding determination, the Goblin Slayer mercilessly hunts down and eliminates these vile creatures, employing whatever means necessary.

The manga unfolds as the young priestess and her party become entangled in the Goblin Slayer's world. Readers are taken on a thrilling ride through battles, strategy, and the exploration of a dark and dangerous realm.

Through its intense plot and atmospheric storytelling, the Goblin Slayer manga explores themes of survival, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice. Fans are drawn into a harrowing world filled with goblins, adventure, and individuals driven by their unwavering missions.

Final Thoughts

The Goblin Slayer series has enjoyed immense success since its inception. It started with the release of the dark fantasy novel series by Kumo Kagyu, with the first volume published in February 2016.

The popularity of the light novels led to the manga adaptation by Kōsuke Kurose, which further widened the fanbase. The series has also inspired spinoff novels and more manga.

Goblin Slayer's popularity reached new heights with the release of its anime adaptation in October 2018. The anime gained a large international following, with Crunchyroll streaming the series with subtitles and Funimation providing an English dub. A theatrical anime episode titled Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown was also released in Japanese theaters in 2020.

These successes indicate that the Goblin Slayer series is still highly regarded and in demand.

