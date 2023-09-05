Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Shibuya arc ending is more detailed than anyone noticed

With the return of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in recent weeks, fans have begun analyzing everything they can about the series’ new ending and opening theme sequences. Likewise, the new opening theme for the anime’s Shibuya arc has been the subject of much praise recently from both anime-only and manga fans.

Given how much attention is being devoted to something as “simple” as an opening theme sequence, it’s clear that fans are incredibly excited over the return of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Unfortunately, the ending theme sequence is only just starting to receive similar levels of attention and focus, despite being of fairly similar detail and depth.

In fact, one recent fan thread on the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ending theme sequence has seemingly revealed that the ending theme is as detailed, if not more, than the opening theme, with the level of detail in the ending theme being much more subtle.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ending theme may be the series’ most detailed yet

Ending theme sequence, analyzed

In the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ending theme, the series’ central trio of Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro can be seen taking pictures as they walk around Tokyo. While the series is set in the era of smartphones, the group can be seen using a disposable camera, or more specifically a FUJIFilm QuickSnap Simple Ace disposable camera.

While a seemingly insignificant detail, this is actually key to the way in which the ending theme’s animation sequence is structured and the scenes it shows. Throughout the ending theme, 27 different photos are seen, called “exposures,” in the tweet above from Twitter user and apparent series fan @eagle97jjk (Eagle97).

The QuickSnap Simple Ace is also a disposable camera which can only take these 27 photos, and cannot be used ever again even if a replacement film cartridge were somehow inserted. Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya arc ending theme ends shortly after the 27th photo is taken, which is consistent with the use of the QuickSnap SimpleAce motif.

There are also some additional great details throughout the ending theme sequence, such as some obvious accidental shots taken by Yuji and Megumi. This results in some very blurry photos with no particular subject being taken, as well as other photos with fingers over the camera lens obstructing the shot. There’s even a photo which appears to be accidentally taken as the group is standing and talking, with the subject being a shadowy street sign with graffiti.

Overall, it’s clear that the Shibuya arc ending theme from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deserves just as much, if not more, recognition for its attention to detail than the opening theme does. Similarly, the ending theme doesn’t spoil anything for the upcoming season, whereas there are some aspects of the opening theme which can be considered spoilers. In any case, fans have clearly been blessed by MAPPA Studios’ Shibuya arc adaptation so far.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

