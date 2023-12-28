Jujutsu Kaisen: Every way Yuji could have healed himself from Sukuna's fatal attack, explored

In the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the fate of the world hangs in balance as Jujutsu sorcerers are currently locked into a desperate battle for survival against Ryomen Sukuna.

The fated showdown between Yuji Itadori and The King of Curses has been foreshadowed from the beginning of the story. Although the two bitter rivals are finally facing off against each other in the current chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, things have not been looking good for Itadori or the rest of the Jujutsu sorcerers.

In the recently released chapter 247 of the manga, Itadori was fatally wounded by Sukuna, which should have spelled the end for him. Regardless, he was able to get back in the fight shortly afterward, which left readers wondering as to how Itadori could have possibly healed from the life-threatening injury.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247: Explaining the possible ways Yuji Itadori could have healed from Sukuna's fatal attack

In chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the fan-favorite character Hiromi Higuruma seemingly met his end at the hands of Sukuna. Despite impressing the King of Curses with his power and raw talent, he fell one step short and was mercilessly slashed by Sukuna. As he started to fall, Higuruma threw his Executioner's sword to Itadori and entrusted him to continue the battle on his behalf.

Earlier in the fight, however, Itadori was mortally wounded by Sukuna. As he tried to fight The King of Curses alongside Higuruma, Sukuna effortlessly disposed off Itadori by unleashing a barrage of slashes to the left side of his body.

Readers certainly expected Itadori to be out for the rest of the fight after Sukuna's attack, as the left part of his body was visibly destroyed from his slashes. However, to everyone's surprise, Itadori returned shortly afterward, ready to strike Sukuna from behind. It was a pretty shocking moment as it should have been impossible for Itadori to move, let alone rejoin the fight since he has no way of healing himself.

It is to be mentioned that the panel where Itadori struck Sukuna with Higuruma's Executioner's Sword did not clearly show his injuries being healed. Thereby, there is no certain confirmation that he healed himself. Rather, it still looked like he was fighting despite having half of his upper body slashed away. However, it should have been impossible for someone even with the endurance of Itadori to fight with injuries of that level.

That said, there are several ways that Itadori could have been healed after being mortally wounded by Sukuna. Firstly, he could have learned the basics of using Reverse Cursed Technique from Shoko, so that he could heal himself whenever required during his fights. However, this theory has little to no conclusive proof of what happened, as Sukuna mocked him during their fight, saying that there was nothing special about him.

Another theory states that Ui Ui could have used his ability to teleport Shoko to heal Itadori. However, it's unlikely that the Jujutsu sorcerers would send their one and only healer to the battlefield against Sukuna.

Then there's also an explanation that Itadori simply fought through the pain, driven by his pure hatred for Sukuna and determination to end his reign of terror once and for all. Throughout the series, Itadori has shown inhuman levels of endurance, surviving and fighting through injuries that would have normally killed a regular sorcerer.

Sukuna attacking Itadori after taking over Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 213 (image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

When Sukuna possessed Megumi Fushiguro in chapter 213 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, his first action was punching Itadori with such force that it sent him flying through several buildings, almost blowing a hole open in his stomach. When Itadori surprisingly got back up shortly and advanced to fight Sukuna, the latter unleashed a flurry of slashes on him.

However, Itadori was seemingly unfazed by this attack and managed to land a devastating punch on Sukuna. This insane feat of resilience and endurance visibly surprised The King of Curses, as he started to question where he was getting such power from.

Thereby, Itadori managing to fight through pain once again to confront Sukuna in chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, is certainly a possibility when his past feats of endurance are taken into account. However, some readers still refuse to believe that Itadori fought Sukuna with half of his body missing. As such, fans would have to wait till chapter 248 of the manga is released, to confirm whether Itadori healed himself or not.

Final Thoughts

While it's unlikely as of now that Itadori healed himself during the fight with Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247, fans have been wanting him to get a significant power-up for a long time. Learning Reverse Cursed Technique would certainly be a massive addition to Itadori's arsenal, as it would allow him to face his opponents without enduring any significant damage.