Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Mei Mei's controversial scene has fans comparing her to Chainsaw Man's Himeno

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has generated a significant discussion among fans, albeit not for the right reasons. The episode featured a pretty controversial scene that turned fans against Mei Mei, a mysterious character about whom not much is known in the series.

Mei Mei is a Grade One sorcerer who has consistently showcased her skills throughout the series. While she certainly is a capable and powerful sorcerer, her relationship with her brother, Ui Ui, has proved to be somewhat questionable. In Episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Mei Mei was featured in an explicit scene with her brother, which led fans to draw comparisons with an infamous scene involving Himeno and Denji from Chainsaw Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The article's contents might also be offensive to some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Mei Mei's controversial scene with Ui Ui draws comparisons to Himeno from Chainsaw Man

Apart from the deaths of Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki, manga readers have been dreading the day when another infamous scene gets animated in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. While the said scene didn't feature the untimely death of any other beloved character, it ended up tarnishing Mei Mei's reputation and filling the viewers with disgust.

In episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans learned that Mei Mei had abandoned her comrades at Shibuya and traveled to Malaysia by using her brother, Ui Ui's powers. Her traveling to the place where Nanami had wanted to retire while her comrades were being killed left and right certainly did not sit well with fans.

What hit the final nail in the coffin for Mei Mei's popularity in the fanbase was the fact that she was directly shown to be in an i*cestous relationship with her brother Ui Ui, who was just a young child at that point. This scene was widely considered to be extremely problematic among the viewers, who have been heavily criticizing it and questioned if it was really necessary.

While this scene went to show just how morally corrupt Mei Mei was, going so far as to manipulate a child for her personal benefit, it could be viewed as a critique of the overall Jujutsu society.

On the other hand, some fans brought up the scene from the popular anime Chainsaw Man, where Himeno, a Public Safety Devil Hunter tried to seduce Denji while being under the influence of alcohol. It was a scene that became pretty controversial at the time of its release as well, due to the fact that Denji was still a minor at that point of the story, whereas Himeno was a grown adult.

Fortunately, though, Denji came to his senses and was able to prevent things from going any further. Later, Himeno herself acknowledged that Denji was able to stop her from doing an awful thing.

Therefore, fans have been drawing comparisons between the two scenes, arguing that both are pretty similar to each other as they featured an adult trying to take advantage of a minor. However, the comparison is rather pointless. Other fans pointed out the fact that since Himeno herself acknowledged that she was in the wrong, she was simply an extremely irresponsible adult who almost committed a horrible deed under the influence of alcohol.

On the other hand, Mei Mei consciously exploits her young brother on a regular basis. At this point, her actions are pretty irredeemable, as she not only left her comrades to die back in Shibuya but also took advantage of a young child. Her character is currently being heavily criticized by fans all over the world, who are condemning her for her actions.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 proved to be a major turning point in the narrative in more than one way. With the Jujutsu society suffering one devastating loss after another, fans are beginning to wonder if the protagonists will really be able to fight back after this arc. Furthermore, the fact that Mei Mei survived the incident while her comrades were being killed mercilessly clearly showcased the fact that being selfless and caring would only lead to death in the unforgiving world of Jujutsu Kaisen.