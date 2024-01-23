Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Yuta needs to use his Domain Expansion against Sukuna, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 lived up to the hype it garnered. Just as all hope seemed lost with the falling of Hiromi Higuruma and the failure of his Executioner's Sword, there were still some plus points. Yuji learned to and revealed his use of the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) and more crucially, Yuta Okkotsu entered the fray.

His introduction is a massive boost to the Jujutsu High sorcerers. The man dubbed "second to Gojo Satoru" might just be the saving grace they were hoping for. What's more, Yuta's arsenal of abilities is plenty and one in particular will prove essential - Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta's Domain Expansion could be the trump card against Sukuna

Ryu Ishigori, Yuta Okkotsu and Takako Uro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion is shrouded in mystery. Creator Gege Akutami teased it in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 179 but cleverly used a workaround to delay actually showing it. In his battle against Ryu and Uro, the three of their Domains were about to clash but unfortunately collapsed, with the fight being interrupted momentarily by Kurouroshi.

After that, Yuta used the other abilities he and Rika possessed to defeat the reincarnated sorcerers. So, thus far, it is known that he can expand his Domain while connected to Rika through the ring. However, the exact details of how it might work have not seen the light of day yet.

How might Yuta Okkotsu's Domain work?

Jujutsu Kaisen defines Domain Expansion as the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. Simply put, it is an advanced barrier technique that constructs the user's Innate Domain inside a barrier infused with their Innate Cursed Technique. Within, the user's Cursed Techniques are boosted and have a "guaranteed hit" effect.

Expand Tweet

In Yuta's case, his Domain Expansion has not been shown yet. However, given what is known so far, there could be a few possibilities on how it might work. Firstly, similar to Megumi Fushiguro's technique, Yuta's Domain Expansion could be barrierless where his Copy is amplified, enabling him to emulate anything within range.

Next, it could be one with a barrier wherein he can choose which copied technique he might want to use. That would make it extremely powerful, given the host of techniques he has copied before, both on and off-screen.

Third, it could revolve around the concept of mirrors. In a sense, Copy would be a reflection of whatever the target does and in this case, Yuta throws back everything that is used against him with more power.

Lastly, Yuta's Domain Expansion could be based completely on a fully manifested Rika. As seen in the movie, they became "One" at the end. Similarly, when used, Rika's full power could be unleashed and in turn, Yuta's as well, giving him access to limitless Cursed Energy and all the techniques he has copied so far.

Final Thoughts

Yuta Okkotsu entering the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

At the moment, there is very little information on Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, he was still learning the ropes to even attempt such an advanced technique. His time away under the mentorship of Miguel has also been put to one side, not exactly revealing the kind of training he did.

What is known is that his control over Rika and her plethora of abilities has significantly improved. As seen in the manga, the two effortlessly fight together and he makes full use of what she has to offer. Nonetheless, the only major ability yet to be seen is his Domain Expansion.

There are a couple of possibilities with how it may turn out or in this case, if he might even use it against Sukuna. It cannot be ruled out that Yuta and Sukuna might engage in a Domain battle, like when Gojo fought the latter. However, that remains to be seen and will become clear in the upcoming chapters. For now, Yuta and Yuji are slated to join hands against the King of Curses in an explosive clash.