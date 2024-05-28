Akutami shuts down all talk of Kenjaku's return to Jujutsu Kaisen

Kenjaku, renowned for his ability to transfer his consciousness into different bodies, has been a pivotal figure in the intricate events that have fueled much of the conflict in Jujutsu Kaisen. His actions have profoundly impacted the lives of numerous characters, and his potential return has always lingered as a possibility due to his unique abilities and the enigma surrounding his true intentions.
Nevertheless, the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen have definitively put an end to this possibility. Gege Akutami has skillfully crafted a narrative arc that culminates in Kenjaku's decisive conclusion, effectively dispelling all speculation about his reappearance and closing a significant chapter within the series.
Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's bold decision to finish off Kenjaku once and for all
For over 1000 years, Kenjaku had been an ever-present, ominous force, manipulating events and characters from the shadows. Fans had eagerly speculated and theorized about his potential return, anticipating the mastermind behind the Culling Game arc's confrontation with the protagonists.
However, Akutami had different plans in store, and in a daring move, he chose to put an end to all discussions surrounding Kenjaku's return in the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.
In chapter 243, the confrontation between Kenjaku and the comedic sorcerer Takaba reached its climax. Takaba's unique cursed technique, known as Soul Resonance, compelled Kenjaku to engage with Takaba's imaginative acts, leading to a bizarre and entertaining exchange. Just as Kenjaku was about to continue his quest, he encountered a shocking surprise - Yuta Okkotsu, who had been patiently waiting for the perfect opportunity, swiftly decapitated Kenjaku.
The Finality of Kenjaku's Demise
The end of Kenjaku seemed to come as a mix of thoughts from fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. While some praised Akutami for being bold and taking out such an important villain, others felt let down by how Kenjaku actually met his end.
The key thing that confirms Kenjaku's demise is that Yuta had Orimoto Rika, his powerful cursed spirit, consume Kenjaku's head in chapter 261. This not only destroyed Kenjaku's physical body but also let Yuta gain access to Kenjaku's ability to swap bodies. This move made sure Kenjaku can't come back to the story, as his very essence was consumed and added to Yuta's powers.
Kenjaku's Underwhelming Ending
Kenjaku's ending felt underwhelming to many fans. Though he played a big role in the Culling Game arc, some felt his ultimate defeat deserved to be more grand or impactful, fitting for the mastermind behind the whole arc. His defeat felt too abrupt and easy, with Yuta overcoming him without much trouble, leaving readers feeling let down by Kenjaku's end.
Some fans have even argued that Kenjaku's death was a missed chance to explore deeper into his motivations, his relationship with the Itadori family, and the wider impacts of his actions. The potential for more development with this character was cut short, leaving fans unsatisfied with how his storyline wrapped up.
Final thoughts
The permanent end of one of the primary antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen could be a hard pill to swallow for some fans who were waiting for his return. With the demise of Sukuna looking most possible in the upcoming chapter, Gege Akutami could be planning to take every antagonist out one by one.
Moreover, the last words of Kenjaku still remain a mystery as the series has not indicated anyone who could inherit his will to merge humanity with Tengen. Could that person be Sukuna who would do it for the thirst of power, or could it be Megumi, who has no will to live and would sacrifice himself, or will it be someone else?
