Why is Kenjaku called Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen? The character's origins, explained

Kenjaku is the main villain in the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. While his true motives remain a mystery, it is known that he has a second identity as Noritoshi Kamo. Kamo was an evil sorcerer who lived long ago. This dual identity makes Kenjaku a complex and intriguing character.
Unraveling the intricate connection between these two characters is paramount to unlocking the secrets of Kenjaku's origins and comprehending the profound impact he has had on the storyline of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Apart from Noritoshi Kamo, Kenjaku has possessed the bodies of Kaori Itadori and Suguru Geto.
Who is Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen?
Kenjaku, a formidable curse user, has been skillfully orchestrating events in the gripping Jujutsu Kaisen storyline. Regarded as the mastermind behind numerous antagonists encountered throughout the series, including the haunting cursed spirits and curse users, Kenjaku wields an extraordinary ability to switch bodies.
This sinister power allows him to seize control over powerful individuals, enabling him to exploit their unique Cursed Techniques for his malevolent objectives.
Kenjaku's roots can be traced back to the Heian period, where he was known as Noritoshi Kamo, a member of the Kamo clan, one of Japan's most influential sorcerer families. During this pivotal era, Noritoshi Kamo earned a notorious reputation as the most evil sorcerer in history, committing heinous acts that solidified his notorious reputation.
Who was Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen?
Noritoshi Kamo lived during the Meiji era and was known for his cruel experiments and his obsession with cursed objects. One of his most notorious actions was his involvement in creating the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings. These were a set of nine special-grade cursed objects that were truly horrifying. Noritoshi Kamo forced a woman with a unique genetic lineage to go through multiple pregnancies.
Each pregnancy resulted in a child that was half-human and half-curse. These children were then turned into the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings. These cursed spirits were later stored at the Tokyo Jujutsu High School.
Noritoshi Kamo's actions were driven by his desire to explore the limits of Jujutsu sorcery. He was consumed by intellectual curiosity and a willingness to cross ethical boundaries.
Why Kenjaku is called Noritoshi Kamo, explained
Kenjaku's Cursed Technique, allows him to transfer his brain into lifeless human bodies. This power enabled Kenjaku to inhabit and control various individuals throughout history, including the infamous Noritoshi Kamo.
By possessing Kamo's physical form, Kenjaku conducted infamous experiments and atrocities, solidifying his reputation as one of the most evil sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.
Kenjaku's capacity to switch vessels has granted him an enduring presence spanning centuries, making him a formidable and mysterious antagonist. His ability to continuously inhabit new hosts has enabled him to evade detection and maintain a persistent presence, posing a grave threat to those who oppose his nefarious agenda.
This unique Cursed Technique has made Kenjaku a force to be reckoned with, as his true identity and motives remain shrouded in mystery, adding to the intrigue and danger he presents.
How Kenjaku can change bodies, explored
Kenjaku's Cursed Technique grants him the remarkable ability to transfer his consciousness into the deceased bodies of humans. This formidable skill provides Kenjaku with direct access to the unique Innate Techniques and Cursed Techniques possessed by the individuals he inhabits.
For instance, when Kenjaku took control of Geto Suguru's physical form, he gained the capacity to wield Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique. This formidable ability allowed Kenjaku to summon and command an immense array of cursed spirits, significantly enhancing his destructive potential.
Similarly, upon inhabiting the body of Noritoshi Kamo, Kenjaku gained access to the Kamo clan's distinctive Cursed Technique, enabling him to unleash the atrocities associated with the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings.
Kenjaku's remarkable talent for inhabiting new bodies has rendered him an enduring and highly adaptable threat. By continually acquiring the powers and abilities of potent individuals, he has deftly manipulated events and meticulously orchestrated his plans over an extended period.
Final thoughts
Kenjaku's deep connection with the notorious sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo is a pivotal element that shapes his character and the overall storyline. Kenjaku's Cursed Technique allows him to inhabit deceased bodies of humans, including Noritoshi Kamo himself. This remarkable power has enabled Kenjaku to commit heinous acts while sustaining an enduring presence throughout history.