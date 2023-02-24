How is Bruno Mars associated with WWE? Details on the Grammy Award winner's surprising revelation

Bruno Mars is a Grammy Award-winning artist with an array of hits credited to his name. The singer released his first album in 2010, titled Doo-Wops & Hooligans, which featured multiple hits like 'Grenade,' 'Just the way you are,' and 'The Lazy Song.'

It is not uncommon for singers and the pro-wrestling industry to have crossover episodes. A few years ago, Bruno Mars (real name Peter Gene Hernandez) disclosed that his nickname turned stage name was inspired by Bruno Sammartino. The singer's father gave him that name, citing him to be 'chunky' just like the wrestling legend.

Sammartino created history in the wrestling industry by becoming the longest-reigning WWE champion during both his title reigns. The first was for 1,237 days, and the second was record-breaking at 2,803 days.

To date, the record stands tall on its own, with other talents attempting to have a longer title run. He feuded with many prominent names, including Larry Zbyszko, Stan "The Man" Stasiak, Ivan Koloff, and Billy Graham.

In 2017, when the news of his namesake reached Sammartino, he paid the singer a visit during his 24K Magic World Tour in Pittsburgh. In good humor, he handed Bruno Mars a photo of him early on in his career to showcase that he was muscular and not chunky.

Additionally, Sammartino gave the singer a replica of the title he held during his reign as WWE Champion.

Sammartino officially retired from in-ring competition in the late 80s but continued to make sporadic appearances on varied WWE programming. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bruno Mars remembered Bruno Sammartino upon his passing

Bruno Sammartino is considered a historical figure in the wrestling industry. In addition to his impressive title reigns, the veteran influenced many upcoming talents. His physique and diverse showcase of strength in the ring have enamored fans throughout his career.

The Hall of Famer suffered from a heart condition in 2011 and had to undergo surgery. In April 2018, he was hospitalized for two months before he passed away at the age of 82. WWE paid tribute to the wrestling veteran with a ten-bell salute at a house show that day and on the following edition of RAW.

While the wrestling world mourned his loss, Bruno Mars also took to social media to send Sammartino's family a heartfelt message and the impact on the singer's life:

"Sending love and prayers to Bruno Sammartino’s family. He was such a gentleman when I met him & really meant a lot to my father & I. RIP"

Over the past few decades, multiple celebrities have made appearances across shows, including the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman, Bradley Cooper, Alice Cooper, and Ozzy Osbourne, to name a few.

The influence WWE has had and continues to have across widespread sectors seems to expand each day.

