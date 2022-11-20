B.I returns with global EP Love or Loved Part.1

Rising K-Pop star B.I, aka Kim Han-bin, released the first part of his global EP, Love or Loved, and the music video for the album's title track, Keep Me Up, on November 18.

The rapper's fans, who were still recovering from his last viral hit, BTBT, were sent into a frenzy with this comeback.

Keep Me Up, written by B.I himself, describes a fatal love story. In the video, the soloist, known for his dance prowess, creates a sultry vibe with his hip-hop moves to the lyrics:

"I can barely sleep, babe, need you with me/ Her eyes take control of me/ And we get drunk off the vibes/ So whenever I’m home, don’t you ever sleep/ ‘Causе you keep me up, up."

The performance video gained over 650K views on the first day of its release. However, if BTBT's overnight success is anything to go by, Han-bin's fans are in for another addictive and groovy viral surprise.

B.I's latest EP comes with five tracks

Love or Loved Pt.1 is B.I's first album release in 2022 and his fourth overall. The genius singer-songwriter said:

"As this is an album that I prepared with great effort, I hope that the fans will like it as I feel nervous and excited at the same time. Also, since it is a global project, I hope that global fans who love music will like it.”

Love or Loved tracklist includes the pre-release single BTBT (feat. DeVita), Keep Me Up, Middle With You, Tangerine, and Endless Summer.

According to his agency, 131 label, each track of the five-track album describes a different kind of love. Speaking about the title track, the agency said:

"Keep me up is a song that expresses the feelings of youth who are drawn to fatal love in an instant after falling in childish love."

In a live promotion on TikTok, Han-bin dropped some spoilers for his next release. He stated:

"Next year’s Part 2 album will be composed of songs with a completely different feel from Part 1. It will contain a message about separation and futility."

Fans can't get enough of B.I in the latest music video

The former iKon member is an expert when it comes to wooing the audience with his flawless choreography.

IDs swooned over Han-bin's moves in the Keep Me Up music video, calling it a "masterpiece."

The former iKon member is known for his versatility

While his outstanding songwriting abilities in iKon's Love Scenario earned him the Songwriter of the Year award, B.I's solo career has highlighted his other talents.

From his viral dance performance in BTBT to his unusual style collaboration with Chuu on Lullaby, the Midnight Blue singer has proven he can do it all.

The 25-year-old's versatility has him pegged as one of the most successful K-pop soloists in recent times. He recently announced that he will be holding a concert and fan meeting in Seoul in December.

