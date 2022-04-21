B.I teases 2022 Global Album Project comprising two EPs

On April 21 KST, K-pop soloist B.I posted an exciting announcement regarding his 2022 Global Album Project. The announcement carried a video teaser that hinted at multiple pieces set to be released by the rapper. The video also showcases a 3-dimensional heart swirling around, which looks like a mechanical part with chips and tubes inside it.

The K-pop idol rapper’s last release was his second studio album, COSMOS, released in November last year. All the songs on the album were written and co-composed by the rapper himself, and the album peaked at No. 5 on the Gaon music charts.

The K-pop rapper is now returning with new music and the promotional content is being rolled out on a much larger scale than before.

B.I announces 2022 Global Album Project in an exciting teaser

The 25-year-old Korean rapper surprised fans with the news of a larger-scale release on April 21. His agency, 131 Label, released a video titled 2022 Global Album Project: LOVE OR LOVED [L.O.L] on their official social media accounts, marking the beginning of a new era in the rapper’s career.

In the video teaser, a mechanical heart swirls around, and an LED screen on its side lists multiple releases for the 2022 Global Album Project, which includes a pre-release and two EPs.

There are also multiple question marks in front of them, making the message mysterious and raising anticipation for their release dates.

The 2022 Global Album Project title, LOVE OR LOVED [L.O.L], seems to have a connection to the heart shown in the teaser video.

Fans react to the 2022 Global Album Project teaser

The illa illa singer dropped the teaser announcing the project unexpectedly, especially when there wasn’t much content posted about him in the past month.

The last content released on 131 Label’s YouTube regarding the idol was a Magic Mirror interview posted around a month ago and a YouTube shorts video three weeks ago.

As the news took fans by surprise, they couldn’t stop gushing over B.I, aka Kim Han-bin. Some talked about saving up for the new album, while others talked about their love for the title and the concept art of the video teaser.

ʙ.ɪ🌷 @elve131 what is this...all dropped today. RIP MY SOUL @131online OMFGwhat is this...all dropped today. RIP MY SOUL @131online OMFG ❤️ what is this...all dropped today. RIP MY SOUL https://t.co/16nw50uA1S

B.I debuted as a soloist in March last year with his charity single album Midnight Blue (Love Streaming). He then released a full-length album titled Waterfall with the title track illa illa in June 2021.

It is now to be seen what kind of content the rapper releases as his global project. Meanwhile, the idol also announced his first offline fan meeting. Ticketing for the live stream has begun and the meet will be held on April 30.

Edited by Sabika