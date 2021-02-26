Twitter erupts as Bruno Mars announces new album with Anderson Paak

After a lengthy five-year hiatus, multiple Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars is officially returning with a brand new album.
The 35-year-old American singer-songwriter recently took to Twitter to notify fans about a much-awaited album drop, marking the beginning of a new joint venture with fellow singer Anderson Paak called "Silk Sonic":
The pair have produced a whole album together, with popular funk musician Bootsy Collins coming on board as a "special guest host."
The first single is set to arrive on the 5th of March, 2021, with the rest of the record slated to release on a yet-to-be announced date.
This announcement has created a massive stir online, with fans of the "Just The Way You Are" singer flocking to Twitter to gush over an all-new album.
A Bruno Mars album is on its way, and Twitter can't keep calm
Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak toured together back in 2017, with the latter also opening for Mars during his "24K Magic" tour.
Their recent collaboration falls under the moniker of "Silk Sonic" and marks the start of an exciting new partnership between the two.
Bruno Mars' album "24K Magic" ended up taking home the coveted triple crown at the 60th Grammy Awards, which included "Record of The Year", "Album of The Year" and "Song of The Year" (That's What I Like).
So far, Bruno Mars has endured an extremely successful music career, having produced three studio albums - "Doo-Wops & Hooligans (2010)", "Unorthodox Jukebox (2012)" and "24K Magic" (2016).
Anderson Paak, on the other hand, has been making waves in the music circuit as part of the band "The Free Nationals." He took home back-to-back Grammys in 2019 and 2020 for "Best Rap Performance" (Bubblin') and "Best R & B Performance" ( Come Home).
He also went on to make an appearance in Epic Games' Fortnite as part of the "Spotlight Series" of concerts on the Party Royale island.
In light of these musical two powerhouses collaborating, fans soon had a meltdown on Twitter:
The excitement surrounding Bruno Mars' new album is certainly palpable, as fans gear up for his highly-anticipated return after 5 years.
All eyes are now on the 5th of March, when the first single from his latest album arrives.