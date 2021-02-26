Twitter erupts as Bruno Mars announces new album with Anderson Paak

After a lengthy five-year hiatus, multiple Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars is officially returning with a brand new album.

The 35-year-old American singer-songwriter recently took to Twitter to notify fans about a much-awaited album drop, marking the beginning of a new joint venture with fellow singer Anderson Paak called "Silk Sonic":

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021

The pair have produced a whole album together, with popular funk musician Bootsy Collins coming on board as a "special guest host."

The first single is set to arrive on the 5th of March, 2021, with the rest of the record slated to release on a yet-to-be announced date.

This announcement has created a massive stir online, with fans of the "Just The Way You Are" singer flocking to Twitter to gush over an all-new album.

A Bruno Mars album is on its way, and Twitter can't keep calm

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak toured together back in 2017, with the latter also opening for Mars during his "24K Magic" tour.

Their recent collaboration falls under the moniker of "Silk Sonic" and marks the start of an exciting new partnership between the two.

Advertisement

Bruno Mars' album "24K Magic" ended up taking home the coveted triple crown at the 60th Grammy Awards, which included "Record of The Year", "Album of The Year" and "Song of The Year" (That's What I Like).

So far, Bruno Mars has endured an extremely successful music career, having produced three studio albums - "Doo-Wops & Hooligans (2010)", "Unorthodox Jukebox (2012)" and "24K Magic" (2016).

Anderson Paak, on the other hand, has been making waves in the music circuit as part of the band "The Free Nationals." He took home back-to-back Grammys in 2019 and 2020 for "Best Rap Performance" (Bubblin') and "Best R & B Performance" ( Come Home).

He also went on to make an appearance in Epic Games' Fortnite as part of the "Spotlight Series" of concerts on the Party Royale island.

In light of these musical two powerhouses collaborating, fans soon had a meltdown on Twitter:

bruno mars after he saw the weeknd having too much fun: pic.twitter.com/bXbi1MDpzF — ‏ً (@cafebusteloking) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and Booty Collins together on one album I’m ready. pic.twitter.com/RAO2ymxs8G — Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) February 26, 2021

new bruno Mars.......... oh it’s a WRAP pic.twitter.com/wKh2qcP8ze — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) February 26, 2021

IT’S BEEN 5 YEARS SINCE WE’VE GOTTEN A NEW BRUNO MARS ALBUM BRO IMMA CRY pic.twitter.com/ApzLk8SoHK — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 26, 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak started a band called Silk Sonic and they made an album together. I don’t have to be a psychic to know that we will look at this as one of the greatest things to happen within the decade. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

the depression leaving my body the moment bruno mars announced new music — jhaunay-amanie (@jhaunay) February 26, 2021

BRUNO MARS IS COMING

BRUNO MARS IS COMING AAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/3af341sSc8 — Cabluu 🌴🚬 (@hiCamilaMars) February 26, 2021

bruno mars is returning and i know he bout to pop off pic.twitter.com/dRfUf1AR8a — mar LOVES qia // check 📌 (@RAINBRRYVIBEZ) February 26, 2021

bruno mars really makes feel good music, we about to get out of our quarantine depression bitches!!! pic.twitter.com/nJOdDvKIio — alex (@enctrI) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

BRUNO MARS AND ANDERSON PAAK HEARD WE WERE TALKIN ABOUT SUMMER 2021 AND SAID WE GOT SUM FOR THAT pic.twitter.com/kM6hqKucwK — . (@ang0l777) February 26, 2021

anderson paak and bruno mars made a FULL ALBUM together??? oh we’re getting some hits! pic.twitter.com/AkYF12fqnk — audrey-wan kenobi 👑 (@hipstrparamedic) February 26, 2021

Fuck here we gooooo pic.twitter.com/AiSKp3o1gi — Dyl (@dshook7) February 26, 2021

Bullying WORKS we forced dat ass to finally release some music ‼️‼️‼️😩🙏🏿😭 pic.twitter.com/L7TdX0mEsd — Can't go 50/50 wit no HOE (@talented_genius) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

BRUNO MAAAAAAARRRSSSSS pic.twitter.com/fEV34KtteB — daniele⁷ 🌺 SILK SONIC IS COMING (@xdanihe) February 26, 2021

live photo of me finding out bruno mars is dropping pic.twitter.com/LgOheIzKWa — turnt tina (@CristinaGerace) February 26, 2021

How I’m sleeping tn knowing that Bruno Mars is back pic.twitter.com/1Ig3q9kjNk — Tom Nook’s Cousin (@MrBirdBot) February 26, 2021

bruno mars?? anderson paak?? in a band together?!!!!! WORLD STOP pic.twitter.com/D4uKvvDY6K — alex (@enctrI) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

ALBUM OF THE DECADE INCOMING LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/9QkveoeFBi — vini (@guyfromguate) February 26, 2021

Not Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak about to save the entire western music industry pic.twitter.com/TEdXo1oeM3 — 🖤✊🏾 (@KDhatnubia) February 26, 2021

Bruno Mars is coming pic.twitter.com/BPRbFzHzJ5 — Darling Bixby (@HooliganIsys) February 26, 2021

BRUNO MARS IS BACK NOBODY SPEAK TO ME pic.twitter.com/CAnKAuJKCz — Larissa 🇧🇸 (@lari_alexandria) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

trying to explain why the bruno mars x anderson paak album is gonna be a major historical event pic.twitter.com/hULnze6fR0 — stream Silk Sonic (@tyreseee_) February 26, 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak did a full album together yaaaaaaassssssssssssssssssss



If anything this panorama gave two of my faves time to sit still long enough to collab on an entire album and I am eternally grateful. pic.twitter.com/1u6HGaFUlO — 𝔼𝕓. (@EbtheCeleb) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

HOLY F U C K pic.twitter.com/rHgvUCxeyU — ً (@dotbugz) February 26, 2021

The excitement surrounding Bruno Mars' new album is certainly palpable, as fans gear up for his highly-anticipated return after 5 years.

All eyes are now on the 5th of March, when the first single from his latest album arrives.