On September 16, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa stunned the crowd with her performance of Money at the Born Pink Seoul Encore Day 1 event held at Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea.

Born Pink Seoul Encore marks the concluding phase of the BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour, which began on October 15, 2022, at KSPO DOME in South Korea. The world tour was initiated to support their second Korean studio album, Born Pink.

As the BLACKPINK member took to the stage, she delivered an electrifying performance of her track Money. At the same time, money showered down on the rapper as she performed, eventually introducing her own dollar bills with her picture on the notes.

Soon, the video went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop complimenting the idol for her unique idea, which many believe was inspired by fans.

"I’m too obsessed": Fans can't get enough of Lisa's recent performance

On the first day of the concluding concert, Born Pink Seoul Encore, Lisa astonished fans with her unique idea of incorporating dollar bills into her performance of Money.

This created a chaotic atmosphere both on stage and on social media. Meanwhile, Lisa donned a performance ensemble, including both the top and inner garments, custom-made for her by the Chinese fashion designer Yueqi Qi.

It's a well-known fact among fans that during the rapper's solo performances in concerts, her fans often shower her with dollars and fake money.

The concept of showering dollar bills with her face on them during the aforementioned rapper's performance may have originated from them.

Fans were also emotional when they saw Lisa's custom-designed dollar. On one side, it featured a picture of the idol herself, and on the other side, there was a picture of the BLACKPINK members, including Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie, tightly hugging the rapper.

Seeing the OT4 picture on the other side surely evoked a mix of emotions among fans:

Meanwhile, fans have been engaged in a heated debate on social media, with TWICE fandom claiming that it was their group that introduced the idea and Lisa copied them. To defend the BLACKPINK member, fans argued that BLINKs have been showering the rapper with money, featuring her picture for a long time.

They asserted that it was Lisa's fans, not TWICE, who inspired the rapper to introduce her own dollar bills in the aforementioned concert.

Needless to say, despite all the chaos on social media, fans are thrilled that the Money singer has finally adopted their idea and introduced her own dollar bills in the recent concert.

Star News published a report on September 14 regarding the Money singer's contract negotiations. Currently, the BLACKPINK members are in the final year of their contract with YG Entertainment.

According to the same media outlet, Lisa declined two contract proposals from YG Entertainment. There is a prevailing rumor that suggests the rapper has already turned down YG's initial offer and more recently declined a second one. The speculated value of the contract is ₩50.0 billion KRW, which is approximately $37.7 million USD.

BLACKPINK will hold their last concert for Born Pink World Tour on September 17, 2023 in Seoul.