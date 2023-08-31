"Actress Jisoo comeback": Fans excited as BLACKPINK member and Park Jung-min reportedly to lead upcoming zombie drama, Influenza

On August 31, 2023, South Korean media outlet YTN reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Park Jung-min are set to star in the upcoming zombie drama Influenza written by Han Jin-won, the writer of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

In response to the reports, the BLACKPINK member's agency, YG Entertainment, stated that it is one of the casting offers Jisoo has received and is currently considering.

Park Jung-min's agency SEM Company released the same statement which says that he is currently reviewing the casting offer for aforementioned drama.

The upcoming zombie drama delves into the life of a couple who, after going through a rough patch leading to a break-up, suddenly find themselves facing a catastrophic situation as they have to tackle zombies.

As soon as the news broke, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to celebrate the potential comeback of actress Jisoo.

Expand Tweet

"Jisoo please accept the offer": Fans want BLACKPINK singer to lead the Influenza

If Jisoo accepts the casting offer for Influenza, she will be making her drama comeback after 2021. Her last appearance was in the historical drama Snowdrop, and fans want her to accept the casting offer as soon as possible.

Looking at the storyline of the zombie drama, fans are elated and can't stop discussing it over the internet. They are also proud that Jisoo has been receiving so many casting offers, as mentioned by YG Entertainment.

Additionally, working with the writer of Parasite is another major feat that fans consider important for the idol. They are glad that she's been collaborating with well known directors and writers since the start of her acting career.

Check out how fans are reacting to Jisoo's casting offer for the upcoming zombie drama Influenza:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If the BLACKPINK singer accepts the casting offer, she will play the role of Young-joo, a newcomer to the world around her, having led a isolated life. She is struggling after her breakup with Jae-yoon, who fails to comprehend her emotions, and ventures outside with the intention of reuniting with him.

However, her plans take an unexpected turn as she comes face to face with zombies, leading to a transformative experience where she must fight to stay alive.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Park Jung-min is set to play the role of a soldier who will break up with BLACKPINK singer's character, Young-joo. He has finally been enlisted for his mandatory military service after avoiding it for a long time at the age of 26. Worried about an uncertain future, he decides to break up with his girlfriend to alleviate his worries about his unknown future.

As the couple fights through hundreds of zombies in the upcoming drama, fans can't wait for Jisoo and Park Jung-min to confirm the casting offer as soon as possible. Influenza will be based on a novel by Han Sang-woon.

Influenza will reportedly consist of nine episodes and is expected to conclude filming by the end of May next year.