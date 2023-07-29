"This is massive": Fans excited as Manchester City and Coupang Play teases collaboration between BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Soccer player Erling Haaland

On July 28, the Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland dropped a picture with BLACKPINK's Jisoo holding a Manchester City jersey, hinting at a possible collaboration. On the same day, the South Korean e-commerce company Coupang Play and Manchester City shared a picture of BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Erling Haaland with a caption teasing fans about a collaboration between the duo.

Later, the BLACKPINK member also shared Manchester City's post on her Instagram story, featuring a picture of herself and Erling Haaland, hinting at an upcoming collaboration between the duo.

The pictures were quick to go viral, prompting fans to take to social media to express their joy about the same:

Fans can't get enough of Jisoo and Erling Haaland sharing a frame, wonder about possible collaborations

As BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Erling Haaland's picture went viral on social media, K-pop and soccer fans were over the moon about the upcoming collaboration.

Many also stated that the idol is the best fit to represent K-pop in the football community as she is reportedly a die-hard football fan herself.

js1 @SooyasSystem I think she interviewed HAALAND omg JISOO a certified football fan I knew she was doing something behind the scenes I KNEW IT 🥹I think she interviewed HAALAND omg pic.twitter.com/Cj0x7FMLSS

🖤 @filmsbyjisoo pic.twitter.com/fwrk6D7QAP nothing funnier than football stans having a hard time believing jisoo is a real person

꽃(flor)🌹 @leaderkimjisoo Literally my fave football club outside of river. i never knew i would get city x jisoo. best crossover ever pic.twitter.com/GJWdbweQC5

Филомела🦋 @kaktusenactus In fact, only Jisoo is suitable for cooperation with a football club. After all, in K-pop, football players love her the most. twitter.com/NEWSJISOO/stat…

jisoo anti @kjslives we fight with football fans before but some of them find jisoo so beautiful. we found one or two football accounts always updates her beauty. she got a rumor with a football player. now we got a picture of her and a famous football player. what’s with jisoo and football

For those unversed, Erling Braut Haaland is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team. He has achieved a remarkable feat in holding the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Premier League season, with an impressive tally of 36 goals.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is a member of the K-Pop group BLACKPINK, which also includes other members such as Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa. She released her solo album, Me, in March 2023, and is currently on her Born Pink World Tour, which will conclude on August 26, 2023, in the U.S.

On Sunday, July 30, Erling Haaland's Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are scheduled to compete in Seoul, as announced by the streaming service Coupang Play and the K League on Tuesday. This match is part of the Coupang Play Series, an annual exhibition game series that was inaugurated last year.