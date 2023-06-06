"She's the epitome of elegance": BLACKPINK's Jisoo stuns fans with her latest Dior campaign

On June 5, 2023, Dior unveiled a new campaign featuring BLACKPINK's Jisoo. The talented K-pop star exudes elegance in the latest Lady 95.22 campaign for Dior. The brand posted the announcement with the caption:

"JISOO, our fashion and beauty global ambassador, is the latest woman to embody the spirit of the #DiorLady9522 bag by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the resolutely modern reimagining of the iconic."

The idol is captured showcasing the Dior bag by Maria Grazia Chiuri in an all black attire. She has been the global ambassador for the French multinational luxury fashion house since 2019.

As soon as the fans saw the idol in her latest aforementioned campaign, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express the same:

"A Korean classic beauty": Fans can't get enough of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's beauty in latest Dior campaign

Fans stated that BLACKPINK member Jisoo looked stunning and elegant in her latest campaign, Dior Lady 9522. They called her "Dior's Princess" as the French luxury fashion house posted her exclusive photos and videos on their social media handles, including Instagram, Twitter, and others. Fans also stated that Dior and the singer go well together, and the BLACKPINK member perfectly resonates with the brand's message. Even the brand shared a pool of compliments for her in their Twitter and Instagram captions.

As stated before, Dior also complemented how Jisoo looked with their latest campaign, which introduced the Dior Lady 9522 bag. The brand captioned the post as follows:

"Dior fashion and beauty global ambassador, @Sooyaaa__ aces all aspects of contemporary elegance and professional accomplishment, making her the perfect personification of the #DiorLady9522 bag by @MariaGraziaChiuri. Her Small black version of this reworking of the emblematic #LadyDior codes showcases how the new style’s softened lines create a striking contrast to the linear Maxi and Macrocannage quilted effects and sleek letter charms."

The French luxury fashion house also stated:

The ideal incarnation of the #DiorLady9522 bag, @Sooyaaa__ poses with the Small black format of this reimagining by @MariaGraziaChiuri of the iconic #LadyDior. The House’s fashion and beauty global ambassador encapsulates the liberated spirit of the recently-introduced style which, with its three size and two color options, has been conceived to correspond to the needs and desires of today’s women everywhere.

Jisoo, captured by Brigitte Lacombe in a collection of personal portraits and a special video created exclusively for the campaign, showcases the timeless black version of the Lady 95.22 bag.

This pays homage to the rich heritage of the house. The bag features an interior lining adorned with a cannage pattern, symbolizing the enduring emblem of Dior. It stands as a remarkable testament to the spirit of Dior, embodying a flawless reinvention and tribute.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is also a brand ambassador for Cartier

Known for her impressive vocal range and mesmerizing dance abilities, the South Korean singer garners widespread popularity. As a prominent member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, she has contributed to the success of albums such as Pink Venom, Kill This Love, SQUARE UP, among others.

The Blackpink member also became an ambassador for Cartier in 2022.

Additionally, Jisoo's versatile talents extend beyond singing, as she has also showcased her acting prowess in various dramas. Having portrayed lead roles in notable productions like Snowdrop and made a memorable guest appearance in Song Joong-ki's drama Arthdal Chronicles, her dedicated fan base eagerly anticipates her future projects, yearning for more opportunities to witness her artistic endeavors.

The idol is currently on the Born Pink World Tour alongside fellow BLACKPINK members.

