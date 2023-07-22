"I stan an angel": BLINKs lavish praise on BLACKPINK's Jisoo as she decides to donate proceeds from her YouTube channel

On July 21, 2023, BLACKPINK member Jisoo's interview with media outlet ELLE Korea went viral for several reasons, including her decision to donate the proceeds from her YouTube channel, Happiness Index 103%.

When asked how she came up with the idea, the idol replied that she is currently deciding where to donate the earnings and will soon let the public know. She said:

"It's a very simple channel. It shows my daily life, but I didn't want to make a profit from it. The fans will watch the videos to support me, so I thought it would be good for my heart if this leads to good things, so I thought about donating. I've been thinking about where to deliver it. I'll let you know where it was delivered later!"

Since the interview was released, fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Jisoo for her thoughtful actions.

"She has the kindest, most genuine heart": Fans proud of Jisoo for her thoughtful gesture

On the last Dior F/W Collection:

'I usually prefer modern black or white or dark colors, so I watched the show imagining, "it's also good to wear clothes like this". I really like this collection'



Apart from the interview, Jisoo impressed fans with her ELLE Korea photo shoot, and they couldn't stop praising the idol for her fashion statement.

Here's how BLINKS are reacting to the idol's decision to donate all proceeds from her YouTube channel:

lay | busy 🎓 @delulublink Jisoo donating the profit that her channel will make to those in need is the perfect representation of who she is. She has the kindest, most genuine heart and always so selfless. Proud to say that I support her with my whole heart.

In her interview, Jisoo also stated that BLACKPINK intends to make the path smoother for rookie groups so that they can receive due recognition. She said:

"We walked the path that other people made but I think we also pioneered it when we debuted at a time when the platform expanded & access to K-pop increased. As we walked on the this road, I hope we can help the people who will come after us to make the road more smooth."

The idol added:

"I still can't imagine myself telling my members or parents, 'This is how I feel these days.' That doesn't mean I'm stacking them up. There are a lot of emotions that disappear when I can think alone and wake up. I'm good at sharing pleasant feelings."

She also commented on how she protects herself amid all the fame:

"I'm good at shaking things off & i'm quick to accept things. There are certain things that I can't change. If there is room for change, I will try my best but I don't want to drive myself by caring about things that aren't. Because I have to protect myself."

Jisoo is currently on the Born Pink World Tour with her fellow band members. The tour is set to conclude on August 26, 2023, in the United States.