"The most random interaction" - Fans react as Manchester City star Erling Haaland takes picture with BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has posted pictures on social media. The Norwegian took a picture with Korean girl group BLACKPINK singer Jisoo. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the same.

Haaland has been seen posing with several music stars since the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Jisoo and Haaland are the polar opposites in terms of their professionality, but one thing they have in common is popularity among the fans.

His recent meet-up with Jisoo and fans are left a bit surprised after the duo posed together as one wrote on Twitter:

"The most random interaction fr."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland posed with Jisoo:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Erling Haaland to get better

Erling Haaland had a historic campaign with Manchester City last term, as the striker scored 52 goals across competitions. Haaland also netted 36 goals in the Premier League, an all-time record in a 38-game season.

Despite the player's devastating form last season, manager Pep Guardiola expects him to only get better in the coming season. The Spanish tactician said recently (via 90min):

"Comparing to last season, in that period, he is fitter. I know we would love for this to be like last season. He looks good, but he is still a way from the best condition, like everyone.

"What’s important is (getting) the rhythm and the principles. We know exactly what he has to do. We know him, and in a few weeks, we will be better condition than now."

Haaland bagged a brace in City's recent pre-season game against Yokohama F.Marinos.

The prospect of the Norwegian player becoming deadlier in the coming season is a scary proposition for the rest of the Premier League, following his sizzling campaign in the previous season.