"Girl has a taste": Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are confirmed to be dating

On August 3, 2023, South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating, unveiling pictures of the couple enjoying their time together at the Flower singer's luxurious apartment in Yongsan. The outlet stated that the actor occasionally drove her home. According to Dispatch, they began dating in May 2023.

In response to the reports, Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment and Ahn Bo-hyun's agency FN Entertainment released a statement acknowledging the report, saying:

"They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth."

••• @kdramaluvs1



Both YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirms the dating rumors, “They are getting to know each other with a positive feelings.” Actor #AhnBoHyun and BLACKPINK #JISOO confirmed to be in a relationship 🫶🏻Both YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirms the dating rumors, “They are getting to know each other with a positive feelings.” pic.twitter.com/PWZg12SpcS

As soon as the news broke, it spread like wildfire among BLINKS, who searched for the actor and found many captivating pictures of him. They praised the idol for her taste in men and expressed their excitement on social media.

Fans are congratulating BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun

As BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun confirmed their relationship, Dispatch stated that the duo used to meet each other despite their busy schedules. Following the report, fans flooded social media with congratulatory posts for the two.

스카이♡ @YGENTHUSIAST



CONGRATULATIONS TO THE COUPLE! pic.twitter.com/4HxG5fT8Rs On the 3rd, YG Entertainment officials officially acknowledged the devotion of Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun, saying, “We are in the stage of getting to know each other little by little with good feelings.CONGRATULATIONS TO THE COUPLE!

According to Dispatch, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have been in a relationship since at least May of this year. They were spotted together in the Yongsan district of Seoul, where the idol resides, during BLACKPINK's busy world tour in the months of May, June, July, and even on August 1.

Fans are also finding it adorable that, as per Dispatch, whenever Ahn Bo-hyun visited the singer's home, he used to bring take-outs so that they could spend quality time together at home, and sometimes he would even drive her home.

Ahn Bo-hyun's physique and muscular appearance have been going viral on social media as well, with BLINKs expressing their joy at the fact that both the idol and the actor confirmed the news without hesitation after Dispatch released the report.

꽃 SOTY ♡ 103%♡ @jisoo_snows Ahn Bo Hyn would drive himself to Jisoo’s house and bring take-outs for them to spend time together despite their busy schedules and would carry her bags. This is so cute 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Ly8VKgsDq1 Wait this is so cuteAhn Bo Hyn would drive himself to Jisoo’s house and bring take-outs for them to spend time together despite their busy schedules and would carry her bags. This is so cute

ME OUT NOW @CHUCARTIERDI0R jisoo really just a straightforward person, she doesn't want drama abt it lmao, she said i'm dating, period.

h ❄ @lalisalovemme jisoo is so real 'cause she wasn't about to give them the chance to out her relationship without her approval. she really said "yes, i'm dating. so what?" and honestly, good for you,mother!

Jane @jnksxst It amuses me how quickly yg confirms Jisoo's dating news, like Jisoo is flaunting the fact that she is dating a fine man🥺🖤

M 꽃🌹 @jichyuchyu didnt jisoo just say she always keeps boundaries with her male friends??? kim jisoo likes a guy already and ahn bo hyun must be a kind, trustworthy person

More about Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun

Kim Ji-soo, is a renowned South Korean singer and actress born on January 3, 1995. She gained fame as a member of the popular girl group BlACKPINK, which was formed by YG Entertainment in August 2016.

Apart from her musical endeavors, she has ventured into acting, making her debut with a cameo in the 2015 series, The Producers. She later starred in the JTBC series Snowdrop, from 2021 to 2022, earning the prestigious Best Actress Award at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards.

On the other hand, Ahn Bo-hyun, a South Korean model turned actor represented by FN Entertainment, has had a unique journey in the entertainment industry. He graduated from Busan Sports High School and previously excelled in amateur boxing, even winning a gold medal in the same. Ahn made his acting debut in 2014 and since then, has been featured in several films and television dramas.

His breakthrough role came with Itaewon Class in 2020, marking a turning point in his acting career. Notably, he received the Excellence Award for his performances in Yumi's Cells and My Name at the 8th APAN Star Awards on September 29, 2022.

The Flower singer is currently on her Born Pink World Tour while Ahn Bo-hyun recently starred in See You In My 19th Life drama.