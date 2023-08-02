"This is so random": Fans in awe as BLACKPINK's Jisoo persuades Erling Haaland to call her Noona

On August 2, 2023, Coupang Play dropped the exclusive interview of BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Erling Haaland, where the former was seen conducting the interview and teaching the footballer a couple of things, including how to spell Korean words, perform her Flower challenge, and more. In the interview, the soccer player also gave a Manchester jersey to the idol.

Previously, Manchester City and Coupang Play teased fans with a photo of the pair holding Manchester City's Jersey, hinting at a possible collaboration.

Now that the interview has been officially released, K-pop and soccer fans can't get enough of this random duo who have been paired for something unique.

During the interview, the BLACKPINK member persuades Erling Haaland to call her "Noona" (meaning older sister in Korean). Naturally, Haaland follows her instructions and softly says the words, creating an delightful moment for fans to cherish.

After watching their playful interaction, fans found the interview both random and adorable, as they least expected such a unique collaboration.

"You are so cute": Fans can't get enough of BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Erling Haaland's latest interaction

As Jisoo asks the professional soccer player Erling Haaland to call her "Jisoo Noona," he gets shy and calls her Noona twice with a smile on his face. Jisoo also giggles and becomes shy herself. The two celebrities smile, and Erling Haaland further says "Hi Jisoo Noona" in his accent, making the exchange more memorable.

Fans were elated to see the interaction between the duo, and they called it both random and cute. The interaction made fans believe that Jisoo can turn anyone into a shy person and persuade anyone to do anything.

However, since the interview is only available on Coupang Play, many fans are unable to watch it. They are demanding the e-commerce platform to make it available for international fans as well.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest interaction between the Flower singer and Erling Haaland:

In the interview, the BLACKPINK member also taught the soccer player how to perform her iconic Flower challenge. Upon doing it perfectly, the idol complimented the soccer player, and he smiled brightly and showed a thumbs-up.

During the interview, Haaland gave Jisoo a Manchester City jersey bearing her name and birthday on the back, personally signed by him.

In the interview, the duo talked about Haaland's first visit to Korea, his relationship with Hwang Hee-chan, with whom he had played together in Salzburg, the feeling of achieving the treble, and the final league championship party.

Needless to say, fans who got the opportunity to watch the interview were all giggles while watching it. They called the duo a new cute pair and wanted to watch them without any time limit.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland also took to his personal social media account expressing his gratitude for the great days he's spent in South Korea and Japan after concluding his tour.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Erling Haaland of Manchester City played a friendly match against Atletico Madrid in the Coupang Play Series at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Meanwhile, the Flower singer is currently on her Born Pink World Tour along with the group members.

Both K-pop and soccer fans found it amusing to see the unexpected pair giggle together.