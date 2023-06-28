"Cute": BLACKPINK's Jisoo's fans go wild as Porsche surprises her with miniature car from Flower MV for crossing 300M views

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s debut solo music video Flower clocked 300 million views on YouTube, and Porsche sent her the best present to commemorate this special milestone. On June 28, BLACKPINK’s oldest member took to her personal Instagram to showcase the special present she received from Porsche, a miniature version of the vintage car used by her in the Flower music video.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo showcased a glimpse of the miniature vintage car with a note that read “Thank you @Porsche,” accompanied by red heart emoticons and a letter from the brand.

It is a doubly remarkable feat as Flower is the singer’s debut solo music video and also the first K-pop music video of 2023 to have clocked 300 million views on YouTube so far.

“Cute,” @jichusworld wrote, sharing a still from the Flower music video featuring BLACKPINK’s oldest member.

They gave Jisoo a small version of the Porsche she had on her solo MV, cute!!!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans celebrate Flower clocking 300 million views and a mini Porsche gift

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans have twin reasons to celebrate: her debut music video Flower has clocked 302 million views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop music video of 2023 to surpass the 300 million mark so far. Also, Porsche sent her a miniature version of the vintage black car she used in her music video. This car is the 1957 Porsche 356 A Speedster Type 2. It is very rare nowadays and is mostly owned by car collectors. Fans have noticed that it is an amazing achievement considering BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is not the official brand ambassador for Porsche.

Fans joked that Lamborghini follows her on social media, yet Porsche took the golden opportunity to send her a heartfelt present, celebrating her solo debut. Notably, the music video for Flower was released on March 31, meaning it took just over 88 days and five hours to hit the 300 million mark. It is currently the only K-pop music video of 2023 to have achieved this incredible feat, and overall, it is BLACKPINK’s 23rd music video to surpass 300 million views on YouTube.

BLINKs have taken to social media to celebrate BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s double achievements.

chu🌹👀



FLOWER BY JISOO 300M

FLOWER BY JISOO 300M
#Flower300MonYT Congratulations chuu

AM @chichuyeah fun fact the 356 is one of the most iconic sports car of porsche being the first they ever built. an iconic car for an iconic artist like jisoo 🫶🏻

jisooaddiction

https://t.co/Vmw3EiH97E

FLOWER BY JISOO 300M

FLOWER BY JISOO 300M
#Flower300MonYT 300 million Party 🥳🥳

ibra @jsboyfie

congrats my bb<3
#Flower300MonYT poster video deserved for queen of flower!

BLINKs are especially proud considering BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who is also the last member of the group to make her solo debut after Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Despite virtually no promotions from YG Entertainment, just her raw star power and fans’ unconditional love for her led to this remarkable achievement.

At the time of its original release, the Flower music video went straight to number one on YouTube’s Worldwide Trending and hit over 100 million views in just seven days. She set a new record as a K-pop soloist.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s title track, Flower, surpasses 200 million streams on Spotify

Adding another achievement to her kitty, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s debut solo title track, Flower, surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify in just 86 days. With this, she became the fastest K-pop female soloist to achieve this incredible feat. BLACKPINK’s oldest member now joins the group’s maknae as the K-pop female soloist with the fastest song in history to cross 200 million streams on Spotify. Lisa crossed 200 million streams on Spotify in a record 65 days with her addictive b-side track MONEY.

Also, the Flower singer holds the record for the biggest debut song by a K-pop act on Spotify's weekly global chart this year with 31.9 million streams. BTS’ Take Two is second to that with 31 million streams.

BLACKPINK’s oldest member surpassed the record set by TWICE’s oldest member, Nayeon, who had achieved the record for POP in 349 days. BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s bandmate Rosé ranks third with 394 days for her title track On the Ground. Jennie ranks fourth with her song SOLO surpassing 200 million streams in 506 days, followed by Rosé’s b-side track Gone in 663 days, IU and SUGA’s first collab song Eight achieving this in 734 days, and finally, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s Maria in 852 days.

