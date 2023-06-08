“High Class Girls”: BLACKPINK fans react to a whooping ₩800 million being spent on their private jet for the BORN PINK World Tour

BLACKPINK is currently one of the biggest and most influential girl groups in the world, and the millions they spend on their private jet for the BORN PINK World Tour cements their status once again. According to @honorslisa, BLACKPINK spends a whopping ₩800 million for 30 hours on their private plane, which amounts to ₩28 million per hour.

Their tour is sponsored by Korean Air after getting into a Memorandum of Understanding with YG Entertainment, the Pink Venom singers’ agency, and became the official sponsor for its BORN PINK World Tour. Upon learning the news, BLINKs took to online platform to praise the quartet's success. One fan, @Raylookbae, even called them "High class girls."

BLACKPINK fans react to their expensive private jet global trotting for BORN PINK World Tour

Almost a week ago, Korean Air’s official Instagram account shared some exclusive pictures from inside BLACKPINK’s private jet, which had four luxurious seats for each member, along with customised presents.

As the official sponsor for BORN PINK World Tour, Korean Air provided the Pink Venom singers with special benefits like discounted plane tickets and baggage fees for artists and staff waived off. However, BLINKs were shocked to know just how much the girls had to pay for using the private jet despite the discount given to them.

Typically a user pays ₩700 million or $539,000 for a yearly membership. For BLACKPINK, the members paid ₩28 million per hour or $2,230 domestically and ₩4.80 million or $3,700 per hour internationally. Every 30 hours, the Shut Down singers renewed their membership to ₩800 million for 30 hours.

As expected, fans were impressed by the group’s luxurious travel and took to social media to lavish praise on them.

The private jet has facilities like sofas, bedrooms, and shower facilities with adorable plushies for the Pink Venom singers as welcome boards. While it was written "Welcome aboard" for Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, Lisa got a "We Miss You" card presumably because she had flown private last year to attend CELINE’s fashion show in Paris along with BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum.

Korean Air also unveiled a special BLACKPINK-themed plane to commemorate South Korea's BUSAN WORLD EXPO 2030. The singers were personally chosen by the Korean government for this massive responsibility.

What are BLACKPINK members upto these days?

The Shut Down singers are currently touring the world as part of their biggest and most ambitious world tour - BORN PINK World Tour, which started in South Korea last year, before flying to the U.S. and Europe, and more recently, they performed in Osaka, Japan. For now, the singers have a packed tour schedule till August and will be returning to the U.S. and Europe to perform more shows.

After that, the singers will perform in Australia from June 10 to 17. On June 10 and 11, the girl group will perform in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena, while on June 16-17, they will be seen the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney. On July 2, they will headline the 2023 British Summer Time (BST) festival concert, which will be a first time for a K-Pop band to do so.

Aside from that, they are also busy with their solo activities of song/album releases, brand promotions, collaborations and acting activities.

