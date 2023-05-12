BLACKPINK sneakers collection: 6 best pairs, prices, and where to get them

BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are known for their music and style and have become fashion icons and trendsetters in the industry. In recent years, BLACKPINK has collaborated with various fashion brands and designers to create exclusive merchandise and collections for their fans.

The band's collaboration with Adidas is quite popular and they have been spotted wearing Adidas sneakers quite often. Apart from Adidas, the BLACKPINK members have also been spotted wearing sneakers from brands like Nike, Gucci, and many others.

BLACKPINK sneakers collection includes brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, Nike, and others

1) Jennie - Alexander Wang x Adidas B-Ball Soccer

Adidas B-Ball Soccer is a collaboration between Adidas and fashion designer Alexander Wang. The sneakers combine elements of basketball and soccer, featuring a leather upper and a unique design. They are versatile and can be worn on the pitch, hardwood, or blacktop.

BLACKPINK member Jennie was spotted wearing the Adidas B-Ball Soccer sneakers paired with blue jeans, a button-down crop top, and a Chanel necklace.

Fans can find the sneakers on the British-Portuguese online platform Farfetch for $1120.

2) Lisa - Balenciaga Track Trainers

Balenciaga Track Trainers are known for their unique design. They feature a multilayer lacing cage, a mesh upper, and a nine-piece layered sole. The design is inspired by vintage track-meets-hiking shoes and gives the shoes a performance-focused aesthetic. While they are considered a luxury item, they are also known for being comfortable.

BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted wearing the sneakers paired with red socks.

Fans can find the sneakers at Balenciaga for $1100

3) Lisa - Nike Cortez

The Nike Cortez has been redesigned numerous times. However, each iteration features the iconic Nike swoosh symbol across the sides of the shoe and a streak across the lower portion of the outer sole. The shoe is known for its simple outer design, comfortable foam, and herringbone pattern outsole.

Lisa was seen wearing the iteration of the shoe with a red swoosh and black swoosh on multiple occasions. She had always kept her outfits casual with wearing these Nike sneakers.

Fans can find the sneakers on Nike's website or in stores and they range between $85 and $100.

4) Rosé - Adidas Tenis Rivalry Low

Adidas Tenis Rivalry Low is a basketball-inspired sneaker that features a textile upper and a terry lining. The shoe has a lace closure and a recycled rubber outsole made with 10% recycled material derived from production waste. The shoe has a modern color scheme that allows for endless style options.

On one occasion, Rosé was spotted wearing these sneakers paired with a white cropped top and black pants.

Fans can find the shoes on Adidas' website and retail stores for a price of $479.950

5) Jisoo - Gucci Rhyton Glitter Sneaker

The Gucci Rhyton Glitter Sneaker is a chunky sneaker that features a thick sole and bulky construction. The sneaker is made of leather and has a rainbow glitter Gucci game motif. The sneaker has a round toe and lace-up closure. It is a stylish and trendy sneaker that embodies the 90s influence and old-school hip-hop scene.

Jisoo had paired the sneakers with a white printed cropped top and a light-pink pleated skirt.

Fans can find these shoes at Gucci for $1,190.

6) Jisoo - Adidas Superstar

Adidas Superstar is a low-top athletic shoe manufactured by Adidas since 1969. Originally released as a low-top version of the Pro Model basketball shoe, the design is nicknamed the "shell toe" due to its rubber shell toe piece. The shoe has a low profile that keeps ankles comfortable and a padded heel for added comfort. The Adidas Superstar has remained largely unchanged from its original design, making it one of the most influential sneakers of all time.

Jisoo was seen wearing the shoes on multiple occasions pairing them with casual outfits.

Fans can find these shoes at Adidas' outlets or on their website for $499.950

BLACKPINK members are known for their fashionable outfits and accessories. Each member has their own unique style and preferences when it comes to sneakers. They have been spotted wearing a variety of different brands and styles both on and off stage.

The BLACKPINK sneakers have become highly sought-after items among fans and fashion enthusiasts. Their unique and stylish sneaker choices have helped to solidify their status as fashion icons and trendsetters, inspiring fans around the world to follow in their footsteps.

