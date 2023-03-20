Adidas ADIZERO Pro 3.0 "To Run Is To Live!" sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Adidas ADIZERO Pro 3.0 is a high-performance running shoe that features lightweight construction, responsive cushioning, and a carbon fiber plate for enhanced energy return. It is designed for speed and is suitable for long-distance running as well as shorter races like 5k or 10k.

The shoe has been worn by professional athletes in major competitions, including the Tokyo Olympics and the New York City Marathon. Moreover, long-distance runners Benson Kipruto and Evans Chebet have worn it on their way to victory in major marathons around the world.

In Spring 2023, the sneaker brand will release a new colorway for the popular running shoe with red, white, and touches of black. Although the release date of the shoe hasn't been announced by the brand yet, the price tag for the pair is rumored to be $250.

The new Adidas ADIZERO Pro 3.0 has a motivational text on the laterals that says "To run is to Live!"

Adidas ADIZERO Pro 3.0 "To Run Is To Live!" sneakers close-ups (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ADIZERO Pro 3.0 has quickly become a favorite among runners due to its exceptional performance and innovative design. With its featherweight construction, this shoe allows runners to move effortlessly and quickly, without weighing them down.

This sneaker model is also manufactured with recycled materials. The upper part of the sneaker has at least 50% of recycled material and is made from several different types of recyclable content. That's why Adidas came up with this product to do their part in eliminating plastic trash.

The new colorway of the ADIZERO Pro 3.0 model emphasizes the passion for testing one's capabilities and determination by printing the phrase "To run is to Life!" across the laterals. The sneaker brand described the shoe on its official site as:

"Set your race pace and stick to it through the finish. These adidas running shoes are made for speed, with carbon-infused ENERGYRODS that provide lightweight stiffness for a snappy, efficient stride."

It continues:

"Ultralight Lightstrike Pro cushions every step, with three layers of our most resilient foam to help you maintain energy over the long term. It all rides on a grippy Continental™ Rubber outsole for extraordinary traction in wet and dry conditions."

The "To run is to Live" Adidas Pro 3's design features carbon energy rods that run parallel towards the metatarsals in the midsole, thick energy-efficient Lightstrike Pro foam midsoles, and redesigned ultralight uppers, along with Continental rubber outsoles featuring grip pads to help runners turn quickly.

The brand chose a straightforward design, primarily in sail white with black and red highlights, saved from the lateral marks. Additionally, the circular logo on the insoles has wording that reads "NYC 9x Champion," while the bottoms have ADIZERO insignia all over them.

The ADIZERO Pro 3.0 is well-liked by runners and has gained a reputation as a top-performing shoe in the running community. As any runner knows, a good shoe can make all the difference.

The sneakers will soon be available on Adidas stores, the CONFIRMED app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Poll : 0 votes