“Jisoo Promo Where”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans bash YG Entertainment for not promoting her debut solo album

On March 31st, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo released her debut solo album ME featuring the title song Flower and b-side track All Eyes on Me. In light of this, fans of the singer have chastised YG Entertainment for not doing enough to promote her debut solo album.
The album performed exceptionally well, charting at number one on both the domestic and international music charts, propelling BLACKPINK's Jisoo to even greater stardom by making her the first female K-pop soloist to sell a million units on Hanteo and breaking several YouTube records.
However, BLINKs believe that YG Entertainment is not doing enough to promote BLACKPINK's Jisoo's album, which has received a positive response from fans all over the world.
In response, fans are trending the hashtag “Jisoo Promo Where”, demanding the reason for the lack of promotions.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans call out YG Entertainment for mistreating the idol
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans across the world have banded together to call out YG Entertainment for mistreating and sidelining the group’s oldest member and her solo promotions.
Notably, BLACKPINK’s oldest member was the last to make her solo debut, seven years after the group’s debut in 2016 and after Jennie’s solo debut with SOLO in 2018, Rosé with R in 2021, and Lisa with LALISA in 2021 as well. Fans pointed out that every other member got extravagant solo promotional activities and hype from YG Entertainment, but a similar treatment wasn’t given to the Flower hitmaker.
Infuriated BLINKs have taken to social media to express their displeasure and demand that the entertainment agency explain their stance. So far, fans have gotten a couple of performances on Korean shows, an appearance on Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary, an interview with WIRED, and a TikTok challenge.
According to fans, the promotions for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are not enough and they want more solo promotions for the singer.
Fans have also alleged that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was never given time to do solo promotions by herself as she was busy with group promotions and the quartet’s mega BORN PINK World Tour.
BLINKs have stated that due to the incredible success of ME and its title track Flower in terms of numbers and trends online, they anticipate more solo promotions featuring the 29-year-old idol.
Additionally, BLINKs have also pointed out BLACKPINK’s Jisoo never got enough promotions even before the release of her solo album. Her official Spotify profile was created late, there were no pre-save links available for ME, and not enough interviews and promotional materials were given to the singer.
Fans also pointed out how other BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé got extensive solo promotions, variety show appearances, interviews, etc., and Jisoo got a raw deal in return, despite the singer’s raging popularity amongst fans and the staggering numbers ME has amassed in such a short time.
The group is currently stationed in Los Angeles for Coachella. Among the other things that have enraged fans is a Dior event that was attended by ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and actress Han So-hee. Fans are disappointed that BLACKPINK member Jisoo was allegedly not allowed to attend the event even though she is the global ambassador for Dior, as the group is prepping for the Coachella performance.
At the time of writing, YG Entertainment has not responded to BLACKPINK’s fans' complaints on Twitter.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo bags second win on Show Champion
BLACKPINK member Jisoo achieved her second straight win on Show Champion, making her a two-time winner on the music show. Her Flower was up against Jimin’s Like Crazy, EUNOIA by Billlie, Love Me Like This by NMIXX, and TRICKY HOUSE by Xikers.
Despite the lack of promotions from YG Entertainment’s end, fans are loving the song and streaming hard to help the idol bag as many accolades as possible.
Additionally, she debuted on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, only second to Miley Cyrus’ Flowers.
With this achievement, the idol is now the third BLACKPINK member to record a top 10 solo hit on each chart besides Lisa and Rosé.