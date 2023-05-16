BLACKPINK brand campaigns: 5 luxury brand commercials K-Pop stars have featured in

BLACKPINK, the popular K-Pop girl group, have made a name for themselves not just in the music industry but also in the fashion industry. They have been featured in several luxury brand campaigns over the years, showcasing their fashion sense and style. Some of the luxury brands that BLACKPINK has been a part of include Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Bulgari.

From modeling for high-end bags and jewelry to being the faces of entire fashion campaigns, BLACKPINK's association with luxury brands has helped solidify their position as global fashion icons.

Dior, Chanel, Bulgari, and 3 other luxury brand commercials BLACKPINK have featured in

1) Dior

Jisoo was the muse for Dior's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, and she wore the Dior Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 collection designed by Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri. She wore the new knitted version of the iconic Bar jacket and J’Adior pumps from the collection.

Jisoo has been named the Global Dior Beauty Brand Ambassador, and she carries an assortment of must-have Bobby bags in new colors and finishes, from Dior Oblique canvas to refined leather hues.

2) CHANEL

Jennie is the face of Chanel's 22-bag campaign. The campaign features Jennie alongside actresses Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley, and Whitney Peak. The campaign was shot in cities like South Korea, Palm Springs, New York, and Los Angeles. The campaign film was shot by Inez and Vinoodh and sees Jennie in a "traditional Hanok home" that was "beautifully modernized."

According to the CHANEL 22 bag campaign, Jennie said:

"My first solo came out when I was 22 and we started our new world tour with BLACKPINK in 2022. To me, 22 means a new beginning."

3) Bulgari

Lisa has been featured in several campaigns for Bulgari. She was the muse for Bulgari's B.ZERO1 brand campaign, where she makes a statement with the B.ZERO1 collection. Lisa also joined her Bulgari family in Paris for the unveiling of the new high jewelry collection in the Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders campaign.

In addition, Lisa has collaborated with Bulgari for a limited-edition timepiece collection, which features two high-end watches. The collection is called "BULGARI x Lisa" and is designed by Lisa.

4) Tiffany & Co.

BLACKPINK Rosé is the key spokeswoman for Tiffany's Hardwear collection and has been photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the campaign. Rosé also wears new jewelry designs from the Tiffany HardWear line in the campaign.

She is the face of Tiffany & Co.'s global launch of its Lock collection, which features a gilded gathering of rings, earrings, and pendants arriving in a lustrous rose gold finish.

5) Louis Vuitton

BLACKPINK participated in Louis Vuitton's new LV Twist Campaign alongside CL and Taeyang in 2018, and the photoshoot produced an almost ethereal feel to the photos, making them look like goddesses.

The campaign showcased the group's fashion sense and style, as they donned various Louis Vuitton outfits and accessories.

The members of the K-Pop group were seen wearing outfits such as a bright pink monogrammed blazer and skirt, a floral-printed dress, and a cropped leather jacket paired with a bright yellow skirt.

BLACKPINK's association with luxury brands has undoubtedly had a significant impact on their global fashion icon status. The group's influence and popularity have led to collaborations with some of the most prestigious names in the fashion industry.

With each campaign, the girl K-Pop group has brought their own individual flair and personality, adding to the appeal of the luxury brands they represent. As the group continues to make waves in the music and fashion industry, it is likely that we will see more exciting collaborations with luxury brands in the future.

