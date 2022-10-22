BST Hyde Park London 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more as BLACKPINK set to headline

Korean girl group BLACKPINK has announced that they will headline the 2023 British Summer Time (BST) festival concert. This is the first time a K-Pop band is headlining the BST Hyde Park Festival, which is scheduled to take place at Hyde Park in London on July 2, 2023.

BLACKPINK is currently on a world tour, which kicked off on October 15. The tour is in promotion of their second album Born Pink, where the girls are playing a 23-song set. The quartet also has dates scheduled for North America and Europe. Following this, the group will then head to Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand next year.

BST Hyde Park London 2023 BLACKPINK show tickets and prices

BLACKPINK will join American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Sunday 2nd July 2023

Tickets for the BST Hyde Park London show will go on sale from October 27, 2022, at 10 am BST via Ticketmaster. American Express card members will get first access to tickets with the Amex presales, which will open on October 21 at 10 am BST.

General Admission tickets for BST’s Hyde Park Tier 2 is priced at £101.15.

Tickets for children between the age of 2 and 9 are priced at £84.75 each.

A primary entry ticket is priced at £111.85.

A primary entry Tier 2 ticket is priced at £122.45.

A Gold Circle Tier 2 ticket is priced at £207.95.

Gold VIP HydeAway tickets are priced at £251.95 each

Gold VIP HydeAway - Tier 2 tickets are priced at £304.95 each

Diamond VIP Experience - are priced at £304.95 each

Diamond VIP Experience - Tier 2 is priced at £379.95 each

The ALL VIP Terrace - Accor Live Limitless is priced at £304.95 each

The ALL VIP Terrace - Accor Live Limitless - Tier 2 pass is priced at £379.95 each

More about BLACKPINK’s recent album Born Pink

BLACKPINK released their second studio album Born Pink on September 16, 2022, through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. The album discusses themes of love, self-confidence, self-encouragement, and dealing with fame and detractors, among others. Intrestingly, besides Rosé, band member Jisoo also contributed to co-writing the fourth track, Yeah Yeah Yeah. The album marked the group’s first full-length record since The Album in 2020.

The album was supported by two singles, which reached number one on the Billboard Global 200.

The first pre-release single, Pink Venom, topped the national charts of 10 countries and peaked at number two on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart. The album's second single, Shut Down, peaked at number three on the Circle Digital Chart and at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their current tour setlist features the band's hit songs, as well as some of the band members’ solo work. Moreover, BLACKPINK has also featured other songs, including Typa Girl, Yeah Yeah Yeah, and Hard To Love, from their new album.

In related news, during the group's recent Seoul performance, band member Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song called Dancing in the Moonlight.

