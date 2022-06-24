Adele Hyde Park concert 2022: Lineup, tickets, dates and all you need to know

Adele has announced a two-day show at the British Summer Time concert, which is slated to take July 1 and 2 in London’s Hyde Park. The singer's show will feature an all-female lineup of artists.

Sponsored by American Express, BST takes place across two weekends, kicking off on June 24, and will end on July 10. While Elton John will headline the concert on June 24, Duran Duran will headline on July 10.

There will also be artists performing in between, who will bring their roster of artists. Other artists set to headline the festival on different dates are Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Little Big Town, among others.

In a social media post, Adele wrote:

“The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off! An all-female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!”

She further added, writing:

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”

Tickets for the two-day concerts will be available via the festival's official website, bst-hydepark.com.

Adele Hyde Park 2022 concert lineup

BST Hyde Park @BSTHydePark New artists added to Adele, Friday 1 & Saturday 2 July New artists added to Adele, Friday 1 & Saturday 2 July ❤ https://t.co/qtsFTYnJ7h

Along with Adele, the performances that will grace Hyde Park on July 1 and 2 include Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Gabrielle, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti, and Tamzene. It is, however, not clear if all artists will appear on both days or if they will split the days.

The dates for the rest of the headliners performing at Hyde Park are as follows:

June 24 -- Elton John

June 26 -- Eagles

July 1 & 2 -- Adele

July 8 and 9 -- Pearl Jam

July 10 -- Duran Duran

June 25 and July 3 -- The Rolling Stones

Fans are waiting on comments on the singer's canceled Las Vegas residency from January

Earlier this year, the Rolling In The Deep singer canceled her residency just a day before it was slated to take place on January 21. She revealed that the postponement was due to the show being destroyed because of delays due to the pandemic.

In a video statement, the singer noted:

"[We] tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time. Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She further added:

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really really sorry."

As per reports, the last-minute changes left fans who had purchased Adele’s concert tickets and arranged for lodging furious, as the singer gave no notice before canceling her residency.

The original show, titled Weekends with Adele, was set to run from January 21 to April 16 in support of her album 30. Some reports had earlier noted that Adele’s team had resumed talks with The Colosseum at Caesar Palace Hotel’s team, aiming to resume the residency in June and stretch it through September this year.

However, according to a recent Las Vegas Review Journal report, workers at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace were told that they would be laid off for the summer. Variety reported that this move will affect 11 employees who will be furloughed from the end of Morrissey’s residency on July 9 through Rob Stewart's show slated for September 23.

As of now, no official word has been released by the singer or the event organizers.

