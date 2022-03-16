Duran Duran 2022 tour tickets: Where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

Duran Duran has announced their upcoming North American tour, which supports Duran Duran’s 2021 LP, Future Past. It starts from August 19 in Welch, Minnesota, and will conclude with a three-night show lined up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 9, 10, and 11.

The tour includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, the DC area, and Las Vegas, among other places. The English band has announced 14 shows so far, out of which Nile Rodgers and Chic will open eight.

Duran Duran 2022 North American tour dates and ticket details

General admission tickets for the tour will be available on March 25 at 10 AM local venue time. The presale starts on March 18 at 10 AM local venue time for members who are part of the band's VIP community. Tickets for the tour can be purchased from here.

All venues and dates have been listed below:

August 19 - Treasure Island Amphitheater at Welch, MN (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

August 20 - United Center at Chicago, IL (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

August 22 - Budweiser Stage at Toronto, ON (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

August 23 - Merriweather Post Pavilion at Washington, DC (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

August 25 - Madison Square Garden at New York, NY (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

August 26 - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival at Columbus, OH

August 30 - Dickies Arena at Fort Worth, TX (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

September 1 - Wynn Las Vegas at Las Vegas, NV

September 3 - Wynn Las Vegas at Las Vegas, NV

September 4 - Chase Center at San Francisco, CA (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

September 7 - Footprint Center at Phoenix, AZ (with Nile Rodgers and Chic)

September 9 - Hollywood Bowl at Los Angeles, CA

September 10 - Hollywood Bowl at Los Angeles, CA

September 11 - Hollywood Bowl at Los Angeles, CA

Duran Duran is slated to appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden on March 16 in addition to international concerts, which they will perform later this year. The band, which was formed in 1978, has been nominated for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The band has won two Brit Awards throughout its run, including the 2004 award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and two Grammy Awards. They were also awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

