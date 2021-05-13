“Enough of this diversity crap”: Iron Maiden fans furious as beloved English band gets snubbed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Iron Maiden has officially been left out of the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The English heavy metal band made it to the ballots for the first time since becoming eligible to enter the Rock Hall class in 2005.

Furious fans have retaliated against the Hall of Fame’s decision to exclude Iron Maiden, after the legendary band lost out to Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, The Go-Go's, Carole King and Todd Rundgren.

Over 16 acts were nominated this year and other artists who failed to make the list of inductees include Rage Against The Machine, New York Dolls, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, Devo, Dionne Warwick and LL Cool J.

Iron Maiden placed fourth among the top 5 nominee artists

It must be noted that the decision on who gets to be on the list of inductees is in the hands of the Hall of Fame’s international voting body consisting of over 1,200 people.

The members also include musicians, current living inductees, historians and other personalities from the music industry.

The organization’s website states the following are the factors taken into consideration for a potential inductee:

“Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique.”

Fans are also allowed to vote for their nominees and the top 5 artists from that voting are included as “Fan’s ballot” and get counted along with the rest of ballots. Tina Turner topped the list while Iron Maiden came in fourth, with the Foo Fighters taking the fifth spot.

The Hall of Fame has a history of overlooking many rock icons and metal bands. In recent years, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, Slayer, Motorhead and Judas Priest were also left out.

Nonetheless, even members from the music industry have called it “a travesty that continues” and some are also calling it a move influenced by the need to represent diversity in rock. Below are reactions from fans:

Someone want to tell me how the hell the Go-Go's & Todd Rundgren beat out Krokus & Iron Maiden for the Rock N Roll Hall of fame? Enough of this diversity crap. And let's nominate and induct @TedNugent #Gutfeld @Gutfeld @greggutfeld — David LaPell (@DaveLapell) May 13, 2021

And I’m sure nobody is happier or more relieved than .. @IronMaiden haha. Regardless it’s a travesty that continues .. but there isn’t a metal fan on the planet that needs this validation to know the importance & brilliance of Maiden! https://t.co/THiwjnQfRF — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) May 12, 2021

Thank God Randy Rhoads is finally being inducted but you’re telling me that Foo Fighters deserve to be inducted before:



Judas Priest

Iron Maiden

Thin Lizzy

Bad Company

Blue Oyster Cult

Motorhead

Ozzy Osbourne

Steppenwolf

Three Dog Night



It’s a matter of respect. pic.twitter.com/jLHKuJy9nl — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) May 12, 2021

The real Rock’N’Roll Hall of Fame is located between your ears. These guys are in. #ironmaiden pic.twitter.com/9XS83ddtvm — John Derringer (@JohnDerringer) May 12, 2021

they’re inducting jay-z into the rock hall of fame but not iron maiden or rage against the machine?? https://t.co/HHkmLmLbY1 — abbey (@calamitycabinn) May 12, 2021

foo fighters got put in rock n roll hall of fame but not iron maiden 😔 — ꧁𝐹𝑟𝑢𝑖𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝐺𝑎𝑖𝑎꧂ (@crimepool) May 12, 2021

I’m with you. I don’t get how Jay Z gets into the Rock hall of fame before Iron Maiden. — Brady (@Brady_01) May 12, 2021

Iron Maiden didn’t fail to make it. The Rock Hall Of Fame failed. — David Gerwatowski (@DGerwatowski) May 12, 2021

Trying to figure out the calculus that put Metallica in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame more than a decade ago, yet keeps Iron Maiden out. #RockHall2021 — Proletarian Yacht Club (@ClubProletarian) May 12, 2021

Can someone tell me how Jay-Z and Carole King get into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame but Iron Maiden and Rage Against the Machine don’t? — Ron Miller 🇺🇸 (@stormwaterguy) May 12, 2021

Should be renamed the Pop Hall Of Fame. What a joke Iron Maiden aren't still in it — Wayne Bird (@SilverBird81) May 12, 2021

When Jay-Z is in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame before artists like:



Foreigner

Pat Benatar

Iron Maiden

Chic

Billy Idol

...etc.



Then the whole process is pointless. — Lance Ballance (@Lance_Ballance) May 12, 2021

My reaction to the news that Iron Maiden didn't make the Hall of Fame? Given the 'quality' of some of the people who get in perhaps its not the place to want to be anyway. pic.twitter.com/cKswNulsS6 — Don McIntyre (35) 💉💉 👍🏻 (@DonMcintyre70) May 12, 2021

Nothing against Foo Fighters, who are a fantastic rock band, but the idea of them being in the Rock Hall of Fame before Iron Maiden (who even won more of the fan vote) and Judas Priest is a travesty. — James Wood (@JimEWood) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has clarified his stance on the Hall of Fame induction, calling it a “complete load of bollocks” and said that he was “really happy” that the band was not on the list and would “refuse” if inducted.