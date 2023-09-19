"Money Effect": Fans react as cameraman falls while recording BLACKPINK Lisa's performance during BORN PINK finale in Seoul

On September 17, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa set the stage ablaze with her electrifying performances for the finale of the Born Pink World Tour, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea. During the idol's performance of Money on the tour's final day, the fandom went wild when a cameraman, who was recording the video, unexpectedly fell while capturing Lisa's dance as she performed.

Videos of the fall quickly went viral on social media, with fans joking that they would fall too if they were in Lisa's presence during her performance.

Expand Tweet

The Born Pink World Tour marked BLACKPINK's second global concert tour, supporting their second Korean studio album, Born Pink. It commenced on October 15, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea, and concluded on September 17, 2023, also in Seoul, after touring 22 countries across four continents.

Fans in splits after seeing Lisa react to a cameraman suddenly losing his balance while recording her

As Lisa continued to mesmerize fans with her solo stage performance at the Born Pink finale, the cameraman recording her suddenly lost his balance and fell. Footage of the incident showed the idol looking astonished and concerned for a split second before continuing her performance to maintain the concert's flow.

Expand Tweet

While many worried about the cameraman's safety after his fall, others praised the rapper for her ability to captivate anyone with her exceptional dancing, singing, and rapping skills.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Born Pink World Tour concert concluded, Lisa addressed fans in a heartfelt speech, expressing that they have been one of the most beautiful parts of her life. She stated:

"It's been 2596 days since we first met, during this tour we were with blinks and we got to perform at amazing venues, we wouldnt have been able to do it without you guys...whatever the weather was thank you for always enjoying and cheering with us! Thank you for gifting me with such an amazing experience, and thank you for making my 20s shine with me. love you!"

Fans were moved after witnessing the rapper's heartfelt speech on the final day of the Born Pink World Tour and expressed that they would cherish every memory they created with their idol during the concert.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the idol's Money dance performance video has achieved an impressive milestone with 900 MILLION views on YouTube. Additionally, she now holds the distinction of being the first K-Pop soloist whose song has surpassed 900 million streams on two distinct music streaming platforms.

On September 28, 29, and 30, the BLACKPINK member is scheduled to deliver a total of five performances at Crazy Horse in Paris.