"Deserved king": Fans laud as BTS' Jungkook becomes the first & only act to occupy 8 out of 10 spots simultaneously on 2023 US iTunes Top 10 Chart

On November 3, 2023, BTS's Jungkook released his solo album, sending shockwaves through the music industry worldwide. In less than three hours after its release, the album—which features eleven tracks—quickly clinched eight out of ten spots on the US iTunes Chart, a first in iTunes history.

It was evident that Jungkook's solo album would smash multiple records all across the globe, however, the magnanimous way it would create history on the day of its release was unfathomable even to his fans. As soon as the news made its way to the BTS fandom, ARMYs were overwhelmed with joy over the singer's latest victory.

The vocalist of the songs Shot Glass of Tears and Standing Next to You made history after his debut at No. 3 on the US iTunes chart and rose to No. 1 just one hour and ten minutes after its release.

It is the first time ever that an Asian musician has taken the #1 spot on the Apple Music streaming service with their album on the day of its release.

Fans rejoiced as Jungkook made history with his solo album GOLDEN

GOLDEN, the debut solo album by Jungkook, has been highly anticipated by the entire fandom worldwide. When the music video for Standing Next to You, the album's title track, was released on November 3, 2023, the anticipation increased dramatically. Fans were completely engrossed in the video and yearned for more.

Meanwhile, the Standing Next to You singer has already reached No. 1 on the iTunes Chart in over 50 countries, such as India, Argentina, Russia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Ukraine, Hungary, and Egypt, among others.

Currently, Standing Next to You (Title Track), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears are the tracks that have occupied the top 8 ranks in the Top 10 all across the US iTunes Chart, along with Singapore, India, Philippines, Uganda, and more.

A fan, @Jeonjungkook_S5, tweeted the screenshot of the Singapore iTunes Chart and wrote, "Jungkook is dominating our top 10 Singapore iTunes chart." Others showered praise on the 26-year-old singer behind the solo album GOLDEN on the post of @talkofthecharts.

The Please Don't Change singer created history previously on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, when he surpassed 500 million Spotify streams in a single month (October 2023) to become the first K-Pop solo artist to do so.

For his pre-released tracks SEVEN and 3D from his upcoming solo album GOLDEN, the singer independently amassed 500 million streams in a single month.

On top of that, Spotify Korea uploaded its interview with Jungkook on YouTube for the promotion of GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. The singer talked about going snowboarding and listening to NewJeans' Ditto over thirty times while traveling with BTS V in the winter of 2022. In the interview, he also expressed his desire to take a trip with all of his members, as they had been separated for some time.

The promotional YouTube video of the singer's solo album GOLDEN for 'K-Pop ON!' on Spotify was aired on the official channel of Spotify Korea on November 3.