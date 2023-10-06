"He deserves the best": Fans take pride in BTS Jungkook occupying the Top 6 of US iTunes with his latest versions of 3D remixes

On October 5, 2023, BTS Jungkook made headlines as the recently released four remixes of his newest song, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), occupied the Top 6 positions on the iTunes charts in the United States. Released on October 2, 2023, the four remix versions of the track are 3D (Clean Version), 3D A. G. Cook Remix, 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down).

Expand Tweet

The R&B pop song with Jack Harlow on it is Jungkook's follow-up to SEVEN (feat. Latto), his first solo debut single. Since its debut on Friday, September 29, 3D has witnessed remarkable sales performance. The original version of it quickly rose to the top of the American iTunes charts, and it has been there ever since. An instrumental and an alternative rendition of the song, which were both concurrently released, both achieved top-10 rankings.

"Moving up": Fans are thrilled with the consistent victories of Jungkook on the global music charts

Per the latest news, the clean version, the sped-up version, the slowed-down version, the A.G. Cook remix, and other variations of Jungkook's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) have achieved top 10 positions on iTunes and have maintained a high level of success. It presently holds the top 70% of the iTunes chart, and it doesn't appear that the song will be relinquishing those positions very soon.

For the uninitiated,' remixes' of songs are common, particularly from BTS artists. This tried-and-true strategy has been employed frequently by some of the group's seven members as well as by the group for their album Proof (2022) to boost sales for recently released music.

The more takes and remixes that are published, the higher the possibility that the single will earn a stratospheric boost in the charts next week because Billboard aggregates sales and streams for all versions of the same song into one charting entity.

Fans of BTS hailed the youngest member of the group as the "main pop boy" on social media and took pride in his achievements. Many displayed their support and admiration for the idol in the form of tweets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's original version, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), rocketed to the top of the iTunes music charts in an astounding 100 nations in only 24 hours of its release on September 29, 2023. The original track further made history by being the only song to top eight worldwide music markets the quickest, including the USA, Japan, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, France, and Germany, among others.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN is slated to be released on November 3, 2023, and will consist of 11 tracks, including the two solo tracks released earlier. To add to the mix, both of these pre-released songs have already boosted the upcoming album's Spotify streams. At present, the album has already garnered over 850 million streams, even before its official release.

The track list for Jungkook's upcoming album will be made public on October 16 at 12 am KST (October 15 at 11 am ET), with the poster release of GOLDEN's main track scheduled for October 17 at 12 am KST (11 am ET). This will be followed by the release of GOLDEN The Tracks on October 21, 2023, at 12 am KST, as per the official promotion schedule.