"New GOLDEN Era": Fans are excited as BTS Jungkook's announces the promotion schedule for his upcoming solo debut album

On October 3, 2023, Jungkook of BTS announced the release date of his upcoming debut solo album, GOLDEN. It was also announced that the album would consist of 11 tracks, including the previously released English singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). BigHit Entertainment dropped the official schedule of GOLDEN on October 4, 2023.

As per the official promotion schedule, the pre-order of Jungkook’s upcoming debut solo album opens on October 4, 2023, followed by a concept photo release on October 6, 7, and 8 at 12 am KST (October 5-7 11 am ET). The BTS member’s performance at the KBS2 Music Bank on October 13, 2023, comes next.

Furthermore, the album’s tracklist will be revealed on October 16 at 12 am KST (October 15 at 11 am ET), followed by the poster release of the main title track of GOLDEN on October 17, 2023, at 12 am KST (October 17 at 11 am ET). However, the real roller coaster ride commences on October 20, with the one-by-one release of the tracks in the album.

The singer will reportedly release one track every day from October 21 to 30, 2023 at 12 am KST (October 20 to 29 at 11 am ET). The album preview is scheduled for October 31 at 12 am KST (October 30, 11 am ET), followed by the teaser release of the main track on November 2 at 12 am KST (November 1, 11 am ET). The official music video of the main track from GOLDEN will be released on November 3, 2023, at 1 pm KST (12 am ET same day).

"Looks like an invitation": Fans eagerly await Jungkook's solo album as promotional schedule sets internet abuzz

What intrigued fans even more was the "COMING SOON" spaces on the promotion schedule of GOLDEN under the dates of November 6, 8, 16, and 20, 2023. They can't help but speculate what Jungkook has in store for them.

X users @JK_AYR and @notpannkpop_, speculated that the empty slot on November 6 and 20 could be due to the scheduled 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards and the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on November 5 and 19 (ET), respectively.

This has also led many to wonder whether the SEVEN singer will perform on these two grand stages.

Given that Jungkook has often hinted at his desire to perform on as many stages as possible before he enlists in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service of 18 months, the BTS ARMY is now speculating whether the "COMING SOON" on the promotional schedule has any ties to the BTS maknae's stage performances.

Moreover, BigHit Entertainment posted the official promotion schedule in a green and golden color palette, giving it the look and feel of an invitation card.

Fans are now rejoicing and commented on the same to express their enthusiasm for the upcoming album:

Jungkook of BTS has already performed his debut solo single, SEVEN (feat. Latto), at Good Morning America's Summer Series Concert on July 14, 2023. On September 23, 2023, he performed the aforementioned track along with Still With You at the Global Citizen Festival. He also performed Euphoria, Butter, Dynamite, and Permission To Dance at the event.

Following the official announcement of GOLDEN on October 3, 2023, many fans reminisced about the time when Kim Namjoon, the group's leader, coined the nickname "golden maknae" for Jungkook in recognition of his prowess in all endeavors.

According to current data, GOLDEN has already achieved two No.1 positions with SEVEN on the Spotify Global chart. Additionally, SEVEN now has over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify globally, boosting GOLDEN even before its release.

Jungkook will announce his military enlistment date by the end of 2023 along with his other remaining team members, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, and Kim Taehyung. Furthermore, BTS members have already renewed their contract for the second time with BigHit Music, operated under HYBE Corporations, on September 20, 2023, which has heightened fan anticipation for the group to resume their activities in 2025.