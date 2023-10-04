On October 3, 2023, Jungkook of BTS finally unveiled the date of release of his next solo album, GOLDEN. While the album is scheduled to release on November 3, 2023, it has already garnered over 840 million streams within an hour of its announcement.

The youngest member of the world’s most popular boy group BTS has become the third Korean solo artist after BTS’ Jimin and SUGA to surpass 800 million Spotify streams on his album ever prior to its release.`

Expand Tweet

As per the official statement of BIGHIT Entertainment on October 3, 2023, GOLDEN will have eleven tracks including the pre-released singles Seven (feat. Latto and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Taking into account the current stats, GOLDEN already has accumulated two No.1 spots on the Spotify global chart with Seven. Further, Seven also has over 1.4 billion streams globally on Spotify already.

His single, Seven, with American rapper Latto, has received more than 825,957,263 listens on Spotify alone according to Kworb.net while holding down the top spot on the Spotify Global Top 50 for five weeks.

"HE IS THE KING": Fans are ecstatic over the announcement of Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN and lavish praise on him

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, on October 3, 2023, BTS Jungkook made history by being the third Korean act and the first Korean soloist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 29 consecutive weeks, establishing yet another historic milestone. The fact that a Korean solo artist charted for 29 weeks consecutive is also unprecedented in Billboard's history.

The worldwide sensation BTS has spent 134 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the first Korean act with the longest charting history. While, veteran K-Pop artist PSY, who has spent 49 weeks at the top of the charts, comes in second place. Jungkook has over a whopping 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Besides, on September 29, 2023, BTS' Jungkook's second single 3D was released in collaboration with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow who has a Grammy nomination to his name. The song received an incredible pace of 6,328,084 streams, propelling it to the #3 position on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart.

Fans shower praises on the BTS member on social media and congratulate him for his historic achievements.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, it is crucial to note that the alternative version of the song 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) debuted on the global Spotify chart at number 38 with more than 2.142 million streams, according to data from the streaming service Spotify.

Apart from the BTS maknae, Jimin's Like Crazy and Like Crazy (English Ver.) have over 563 million streams and 227.7 million streams respectively. Jimin has also surpassed 3 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits. While BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi stands tall with a total of 1.6 Billion streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook's official solo album GOLDEN with 9 new tracks will be released on November 3, 2023.