"WE WON": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Jungkook releases four remix versions of his new song 3D

On October 2, 2023, BTS' Jungkook released four remix versions of his new single, 3D. The four different versions are 3D (Clean Version), 3D A. G. Cook Remix, 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down). BTS' Jungkook's 3D was released on September 29, 2023, in collaboration with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow.

Following the release of 3D, Jungkook broke several records by rising to the top of iTunes' Top Song chart in more than 100 countries. His track also ranked in first position on Japan's Oricon' Daily Digital Single Ranking' chart and featured at number three on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart for two consecutive days.

The recent release of the remix album, 3D: The Remixes sent fans into a frenzy and they took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reactions to the same.

"They are so amazing" - Fans can't get over BTS' Jungkook's 3D remix album

Ever since BTS' Jungkook announced and shared a teaser of his new project titled 3D at the Global Citizen Festival on September 24, 2023, fans have been swooning over it.

3D made history by becoming the fastest Korean or K-pop song to soar to the number one position on the UK iTunes charts in record time. Jungkook's track, SEVEN, previously held this feat, but 3D outperformed its predecessor, setting a new benchmark.

While fans were over the moon about the success of 3D, they could not contain their excitement when the remix album was released. ARMYs (BTS fans) took to social media to express their excitement about the same as soon as the news surfaced online.

With remix versions of 3D were loved by fans across the globe. The tracks have already earned spots on the iTunes US Charts.

Despite all the top charting records, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) also received backlash from fans. The backlash was specifically for Jack Harlow, as fans pointed out that his lyrics objectify women. This was why fans requested a clean version of 3D.

The success of BTS' Jungkook's singles

BTS' Jungkook released the music video for his single, SEVEN (feat. Latto), on July 14, 2023, and received praise from fans around the globe. Seven went on to become the most streamed song by K-pop Acts on Spotify in 2023.

Jungkook also became the first male Korean soloist to win the MTV Video Music Awards in the 'Song of Summer' category for his new debut single, SEVEN (feat. Latto), on September 12, 2023.

After the release of his new single 3D, Jungkook also dropped a 3D live performance video on September 30 in collaboration with the dancers of Jam Republic. The maknae of BTS showcased his talent by matching steps with Jam Republic dancers from Mnet's survival show Street Woman Fighter 2.

On October 1, BTS' Jungkook hosted a Listening Party on STATIONHEAD for his latest single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). He informed his fans that he could not provide any information about his future album as he would end up giving too many spoilers.

BTS' Jungkook has two more Listening Party sessions scheduled for 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). They will be held on October 2 and 3, 2023, at 6 am ET (7 pm KST).