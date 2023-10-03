"HE'S GONNA BREAK THE MUSIC INDUSTRY": Fans rejoice as Jungkook is set to release his first solo album 'GOLDEN,' featuring 11 tracks

On October 3, 2023, BigHit Entertainment announced the release of Jungkook's much-anticipated solo debut album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, sending fans into a frenzy. BigHit Entertainment made the announcement through a notification on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, stating:

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook’s solo album 'GOLDEN.' 'GOLDEN' is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist.

"The album features a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles 'Seven (feat. Latto)' and '3D (feat. Jack Harlow).'"

As Jungkook is finally set to release his much-awaited album, fans naturally can't contain their excitement. Many have taken to social media to celebrate the announcement, stating that he will significantly impact the music industry and nobody can stop him.

"JUNGKOOK IS COMING": Fans can't wait to listen to golden maknae's solo album

As Jungkook's solo album's name suggests, fans are reminded of the time when the group's leader, Kim Namjoon, gave him the title of "golden maknae" because of his ability to excel in all fields. Fans are now proud that his first-ever full-fledged album is named GOLDEN and can't stop expressing their pride in him.

The upcoming album will consist of eleven songs, among which Seven and 3D have already been released in July and September, respectively, and have since created and broken many records.

The agency has also released the album's cover image, which is green with a golden/yellow border. The word "GOLDEN" is engraved in the middle of the cover picture, with the release date and time mentioned below it. Another layout is in light golden color blended beautifully with white and has golden border lines, following a similar pattern to the green layout.

The announcement of Jungkook's album has created a buzz among fans who can't stop sharing the achievements the album has already accomplished before its official release, referring to the streams and records of 3D and Seven.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest announcement of Jungkook's upcoming GOLDEN album:

Meanwhile, BigHit Entertainment has also shared some details about his upcoming performances to promote his upcoming album.

"Jung Kook will be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of 'GOLDEN.' Please stay tuned and continue to support Jung Kook as he embarks on his first solo album journey," the agency stated.

BigHit has already announced the pre-order dates, which will begin on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11 AM (KST).

Fans are saying that the ace of K-pop and the album of the year is finally arriving, and they can't contain their excitement. Others have expressed that he will make history, and they are sure that GOLDEN will be legendary.

Additionally, ARMYs are excited that Jungkook is now the sixth member of BTS to release his solo album as part of Chapter 2 of the group, where members are focused on their individual endeavors. Only Jin, who is currently fulfilling his military service, has yet to release his full-fledged solo album.

Jungkook will release his GOLDEN album on November 3, 2023, at 1 PM KST.