"KING BEHAVIOR": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jimin became the first Korean soloist to surpass 3 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits

BTS Jimin made history on September 30, 2023, as he surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. The BTS member also became the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat in the history of both Spotify and K-Pop. Riding high on the crest of his success, Jimin made massive splashes throughout 2023 with his debut solo album FACE, released on March 24, 2023.

Furthermore, the Serendipity singer kept smashing records as he officially surpassed all other Korean solo artists in Spotify history with his song Like Crazy, which received the most streams worldwide. The song eclipsed Solo by BLACKPINK's Jennie with a staggering 532 million streams on September 19, 2023.

The BTS member is the first Korean solo artist to achieve this historic record, surpassing his bandmate Jungkook and amassing more than 1.9 billion Spotify streams.

Now that the 27-year-old singer has accumulated a whopping 3 Billion streams on Spotify as of September 30, 2023, it is important to mention that the song Like Crazy featured on the FACE album gave the singer his first chart-topping smash as a songwriter, a distinction held by very few artists in K-pop history.

"What a legend": Fans are thrilled over BTS Jimin's new feat and laud him for his accomplishment

Additionally, Like Crazy has garnered over 556,061,320 Spotify streams with 2,337,976 daily streams. On top of it, With You (250,349,346 streams), Like Crazy (English Version) (225,551,847 streams), Set Me Free Pt.2 (211,157,003 streams), Face-off (69,589,207 streams), Alone (60,183,011 streams) are some of his most streamed songs.

Including his collaborations like VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS), which has over 168,999,641 streams, and the Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long) from the popular movie FAST X from the Fast and Furious movie franchise, have over 162,900,199 Spotify streams.

This achievement is one of the greatest feats by the BTS member as a solo artist and the first in the history of K-Pop to surpass the 3 Billion streams threshold. Fans praised the BTS member on social media, referring to him as a "successful king" in the middle of all his wins and for elevating the K-Pop business to a new level.

Besides, in 2023, the singer reigned on global charts as Like Crazy debuted at No.1 on Billboard charts like the Billboard Hot 100, Artist 100, World Albums, Top Album Sales, Digital Song Sales, World Digital Song Sales, Billboard Emerging Artist Chart, and Top Current Album Sales. According to these figures, the BTS member has solidified his status as a renowned Korean solo artist, existing independently of the prominent BTS.

At the same time, he held down the number two position on charts, including the Billboard Hot 200, Global 200 Chart, and Billboard Global (excl. US) Chart, among others. The artist's debut solo album, Face, amassed a record-breaking 1 Billion Spotify plays in record time, making him the first K-pop solo artist to accomplish so on August 24, 2023.

Overall, Jimin's debut solo album FACE set records and left an indelible imprint on the realm of music that will serve as a shining instance and a source of motivation for the next generation of K-pop performers.

In addition, Rolling Stones listed Jimin's FACE as one of the top albums of 2023. With tremendous excitement, fans are looking forward to Jimin's new project in the near future.